Delete all objects from chart

Simply deletes all objects from a chart, at once.





Q: Shouldn't I remove the indicator(s) from the chart instead, if I want to get rid of those objects?

A: Absolutely. There are rare cases though, when you might end up with residual objects that don't programatically get removed from your chart, due to bugs or some other reason.





Q: Why use this script, when I can press Ctrl+B, list all objects, then manually select and delete each one?

A: To save time, really. Maybe you have too many unwanted objects in a chart, and you don't feel like wasting time with all the points-and-clicks.





Q: What does this script do, under the hood?

A: All it does is call:

ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 );

Seriously. This is literally all the script does.





Q: Why would I download this, when I can build my own script in MetaEditor to do the exact same thing?

A: There's no reason for you to download this if you want to build your own script. This is intended for MT5 users who are not familiar with MetaEditor.