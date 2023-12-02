Delete all objects from chart

Simply deletes all objects from a chart, at once.


Q: Shouldn't I remove the indicator(s) from the chart instead, if I want to get rid of those objects?

A: Absolutely. There are rare cases though, when you might end up with residual objects that don't programatically get removed from your chart, due to bugs or some other reason.


Q: Why use this script, when I can press Ctrl+B, list all objects, then manually select and delete each one?

A: To save time, really. Maybe you have too many unwanted objects in a chart, and you don't feel like wasting time with all the points-and-clicks.


Q: What does this script do, under the hood?

A: All it does is call:

ObjectsDeleteAll(0);

Seriously. This is literally all the script does.


Q: Why would I download this, when I can build my own script in MetaEditor to do the exact same thing?

A: There's no reason for you to download this if you want to build your own script. This is intended for MT5 users who are not familiar with MetaEditor.

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Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
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4.83 (6)
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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