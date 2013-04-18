ChartWall

4.75

ChartWall is intended for displaying and automatic changing of wallpapers on a chart. It supports JPG and BMP formats. 

A file and a display style are selected via the built-in panel, which can be opened by clicking on the application icon (hidden button) that appears in the bottom left corner of the chart (main window) as you move the cursor to that area. Using the built-in panel you can also set a period for the rotation of images in minutes. Image files are selected randomly from the folder the current image is selected from.

The image files must be located in the terminal local folder "...\MQL5\Files" or in the common folder of all the terminals.

Reviews 20
leandro fruhauf
236
leandro fruhauf 2025.08.31 23:47 
 

muito bom

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egbv5zAUj2Y&t=16s

Dora
58
Dora 2025.08.19 19:00 
 

The Best!

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2023.03.29 12:28 
 

Parabéns ótimo trabalho, obrigado por compartilhar

Recommended products
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Flow Architect
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Flow Architect Lite - Professional Market Structure Toolkit Free Version Features: Core Structure Analysis: Daily VWAP Engine   - Volume-weighted average price for institutional level tracking Standard Deviation Bands (SD1)   - Dynamic support and resistance zones Break of Structure Detection   - Visual markers for market structure shifts Fair Value Gap Identification   - Highlighted imbalance zones on your charts ATR Volatility Context   - Real-time Average True Range measurement Clean Informat
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
4 (15)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (9)
Utilities
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38677 Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I a
FREE
Reverse Trader
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Utilities
ELITE REVERSE TRADER (MT5) Instantly hedge or invert any trade opened on your account—manual or EA. Reverse Mirror EA monitors your live positions and opens an opposite trade using your chosen lot mode (Fixed or Multiplier). When the original position is closed (manual close, SL/TP hit, EA exit—any method), the mirrored position closes automatically. Because it runs in the same terminal, it reacts faster than third-party copy tools. WHY THIS MATTERS It is widely cited that a large majority of
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
Utilities
This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
Indicators
THE MAGICIAN - Professional Supply & Demand Zone Indicator Turn Market Chaos Into Crystal Clear Trading Opportunities on Gold 15-Minute Charts Are You Struggling With Gold Trading? Tired of guessing where to enter trades on XAU/USD? Confused about whether to BUY, SELL, or STAY OUT? Missing high-probability setups on the 15-minute timeframe? "THE MAGICIAN" reveals the invisible forces of supply and demand that move markets! What Makes THE MAGICIAN Unique?   MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS Analyzes H4, D
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
LT Volume Weighted Average Price
Thiago Duarte
5 (7)
Utilities
Volume Weighted Average Price or VWAP is an indicator wich shows different average prices on chart. This is very useful to find strong negotiation price areas and as trend following. Configurations: Day, Week and Month - Show different VWAPs according to the period. You can change each line style on "colors" tab. Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <3 PayPal, Skrill, Nete
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
Indicators
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
OrderBook History Playback
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
FREE
CloseAll MT5
Mr Sorachai Pitakjarukul
4.5 (2)
Utilities
ขอบคุณ แรงบันดาลใจ จากโค้ชแพม ที่ทำให้เริ่มทำ    Close all ตัวนี้  และขอขอบคุณทุกคนที่ให้ความรู็มาโดยตลอด ไม่ว่าจะทางตรงทางอ้อม ขอบคุณทุกคนที่ให้ความรู้เพื่อนร่วมเทรด ทั้งนี้เพื่อให้นักเทรดทุกคนได้มีเครื่องมือในการควบคุมการปิดการซื้อขาย จึงขอพัฒนาโปรแกรม close all version 5 ได้ใช้ทุกคน  Close all and update profit Version 1.00 (MT5) Full version Give you free  For MT4 Click  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79252 Fix TPSL calculate  Program function Tab 1 Close order function and show br
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicators
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
LT Pointer Sync
Thiago Duarte
4.5 (6)
Utilities
Pointer Sync is a pointer synchronizer between open charts. It makes the MT5 cross (activated by the middle mouse button) to be replicated on all open charts. In addition, it is possible to create horizontal lines (letter H) and vertical lines (letter V), very useful for studying. The appearance of the lines is customizable. Note: Synchronization is through the X and Y scale in pixels , not price and/or date. It is a simple and free utility. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to
FREE
Basic Vwap
james mugendi
4 (1)
Indicators
Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly VWAP is the abbreviation for   volume-weighted average price , which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time. How it's used Identify entry and exit points:   Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset.   Understand price trends :  Traders can use V
FREE
Larger Price Time Crosshair Data MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Utilities
This utility indicator provides accessibility and readability, by displaying a larger price scale, time scale, crosshair, and symbol name/tf/ohlc information. All features are sizeable and can be styled separately, and are optional to show. All Features optional to use font, size and color options Price Scale option to hide the default MT5 price scale option to show horizontal lines at price levels prices drawn can be at round numbers (ie automatic rounding to multiples of 5/10/20/25 points),
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Indicators
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.56 (61)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
Clean Chart Nice View Erase All Objects
Gerald Birkner
Utilities
SIMPLE AND QUICK CHART CLEANUP SCRIPT - FREE FOR ALL - EASY TO DRAG AND DROP ONTO THE CHART - A MUST HAVE IN MY EYES Everybody loves to draw on a chart! But cleaning is nobodies favor. Most of the time it will be faster to dump all and redraw the important part. Repetition makes you good! ALWAYS think about that! KEEP IT GROWING, ;-) I wish you a good day, Traders! If you need something, send me a message. Best wishes to you from Vienna!
FREE
Total Trades Pie Chart
Roman Kandelaki
Utilities
Total Closed Trades – MT5 Indicator The Total Closed Trades indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a quick, visual overview of your trading performance by displaying a simple and intuitive 3-value breakdown : Total Trades – The total number of closed trades. Winning Trades – Number of profitable trades. Losing Trades – Number of losing trades. Instead of digging through reports, traders can instantly monitor their historical performance with a compact and elegant pie chart-style widget. Key
FREE
QuickClose EA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Utilities
QuickClose EA: Manage Trades Quickly and Efficiently QuickClose EA is a tool designed to help traders manage orders on the current chart easily and quickly. It provides full control over your trading status with clear feedback. Key Features of QuickClose EA: User-Friendly Control Panel: Clearly displays essential information such as the current symbol name, total profit/loss for Buy and Sell positions, and open lot sizes, giving you an immediate overview of your trading status. Precise Lot Size
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
More from author
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
IShift Lite
Yury Kulikov
5 (7)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version IShift Lite  DEMO .  IShift Lite is utility for trading directly from the depth of market. IShift Lite allows: -  perform trade operations directly from the DoM with a "single touch"; -  easily move your orders in the DoM: -  automatically place Stop Loss and Take Profit; -  Place limit order as Take Profit; -  move position to breakeven; -  automatically move Stop Loss along the price; -  calculate the volume of an order dependi
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Filter:
leandro fruhauf
236
leandro fruhauf 2025.08.31 23:47 
 

muito bom

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egbv5zAUj2Y&t=16s

Dora
58
Dora 2025.08.19 19:00 
 

The Best!

paulohmaos DEMO - PAULO
18
paulohmaos DEMO - PAULO 2025.03.21 21:21 
 

Não funcionou em meu metatrader, o mesmo está na última versão atualizada e nada dos botou colocarem ordem a mercado.

Luis Neto
380
Luis Neto 2024.07.17 21:59 
 

ótimo trabalho, obrigado

Marcelo De Oliveira Saraiva
137
Marcelo De Oliveira Saraiva 2024.06.24 18:38 
 

Até o momento está funcionando muito bem...

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 13:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rui Carlos Peres Timo
156
Rui Carlos Peres Timo 2023.05.07 15:14 
 

Muito bom o trabalho, obrigado por disponibilizá-lo gratuitamente.

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2023.03.29 12:28 
 

Parabéns ótimo trabalho, obrigado por compartilhar

ahgama
14
ahgama 2023.02.06 03:52 
 

It's free but you can´t download it twice. I tried to copy de file to another PC (intel) and it don't work. But works well on the first PC (AMD). All them under WINE with linux Ubuntu. It's a indicator (the only one I fuond), and is possible to run together with a EA.

Yury Kulikov
40490
Reply from developer Yury Kulikov 2023.02.06 07:33
You can install ChartWall on any number of computers. It must be installed from the market (in the terminal), and not copied.
Nick Van Den Broeck
18
Nick Van Den Broeck 2022.07.05 23:49 
 

Works well, bit buggy

Quantum Trader
2939
Quantum Trader 2021.08.15 13:06 
 

amazing , saved my time to add my logo to the chart

Roman Danilov
160
Roman Danilov 2021.06.24 07:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BeeXXI Corporation
14950
Nikolai Semko 2020.10.07 02:13 
 

Молодец, Юрий!

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 06:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.02.10 17:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.24 14:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nilog
742
Nilog 2016.06.25 02:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Richer Araujo
2131
Richer Araujo 2015.02.19 23:09 
 

+5

alexof
160
alexof 2014.06.16 06:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vadim Strelkov
7710
Vadim Strelkov 2014.03.18 08:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review