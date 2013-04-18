ChartWall is intended for displaying and automatic changing of wallpapers on a chart. It supports JPG and BMP formats.

A file and a display style are selected via the built-in panel, which can be opened by clicking on the application icon (hidden button) that appears in the bottom left corner of the chart (main window) as you move the cursor to that area. Using the built-in panel you can also set a period for the rotation of images in minutes. Image files are selected randomly from the folder the current image is selected from.



The image files must be located in the terminal local folder "...\MQL5\Files" or in the common folder of all the terminals.