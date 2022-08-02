IQ Signals

The best indicator for Binary Options is now available at the MQLMarket, this version is already configured and optimized to operate with Binary Options, Forex and Cryptocurrencies. It is composed of a momentum algorithm that looks for better opportunities in the market, bringing you the best points to open your positions with low risk and high proportion of gain.



The MQL version can also be incorporated into the MT2 signal automator.



  

 Product features
  • Common signals (Oscillator)
  • Super Signals (Oscillator+Momentum+Trend)
  • BOX alerts
  • Audible Alerts
  • Algorithm configuration
  • Repaint Filter V. 109


This version can be installed in all timeframes, for better results we suggest using it on the M5 timeframe.

      *Developed at the IQOption plataform for people who wanna trade Binary Options, easily configuration.












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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Alert Stochastic
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
Modification of the Stochastic indicator with several types of alerts added to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Email Alert Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Indicator Parameters Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android). Email Alert - Configure your alerts to receive in your e-mail adress. SignOnChart - Enable drawing aler
MACD Alert Series
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) is both a trend–seeking and momentum indicator which uses several exponential moving averages set to closing prices to generate trading signals. We added several types of alerts to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Email Alert Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Possibility to work with both histogram and visual line Alert on zero hist
Scalper Signals for MT4
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
The Scalper Signals Indicator is a MTF(Multi Time Frame) top-and-bottom indicator which uses the market momentum algoritm bringing to you the better points to open your positions with low risk and big ratio of gain; We added many types of alerts to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. It works at all timeframes. Product Features Email Alert Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box MultiTimeFrame work False signals fi
ADX Cross Trend Filter Alert
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
ADX CROSS Trend Filter Alert The average directional index (ADX) is used to determine when the price is trending strongly. In many cases, it is the ultimate trend indicator. We added many types of alerts plus the TrendDI Filter Level to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Trend Filter Delay Cross Filter Indicator Parameters ADXPeriod - Set the ADX indicator p
Alert Stochastic for MT5
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
Alert Stochastic plus delay and level Filter         A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. We added many types of alerts plus the Level Cross Filter to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Level Filter Delay Level Filter Indicator Parameters K,D
Didi Index Alert Series
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
Didi Index Alert Plus Filter  Indicator developed by Brazilian and analyst Odir Aguiar (Didi), consists of "Moving Averages", known for the famous needles Didi, which allows the visualization of reversal points. The concept is very simple, when you insert 3 Moving Averages on display, one of three periods, an 8 and the other 20, there appears the formation of the indicator which works on an axis or center line 0. The needles occur when the intersection of averages comes closest to the line 0. W
MACD Alert Series For MT5
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) is both a trend–seeking and momentum indicator which uses several exponential moving averages set to closing prices to generate trading signals. We added many types of alerts plus the Delay Cross Filter to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Alert on zero histogram cross or line sign cross. DelayCross
Volume OBV Average for MT5
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
The Volume Average Indicator plots an adjustable average mathed by the ON-BALANCE-VOLUME. You can use to see the volume points where the market works in favor to your trades, based on volume/price.  It works at all timeframes and instruments.    Product Features Volume Average ploted at the chart.    Indicator Parameters VOL Ema - Set the EMA vol períod you want work with.
VWAP and MVWAP Easy for MT5
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This version is simple to use as we simplify the indicator entries and leave only the most used buffers. You can use it to integrate with your EA          Product Features Daily VWAP ploted at the chart. MOnthly
Zone Recovery Martingale for mt5
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
Zone Recovery is an advanced hedging system. When the market goes against you by certain number of pips, you open an opposite trade by a trade with slightly bigger lot size. if the market keeps moving in this new direction, at some point the profit from the profit trade will overtake the loss trade, at which point you can close both the trades. If the market returns to the previous direction, the trade with the bigger lot size will accumulate loss faster than the older trade which is gaining. I
RSI Alerts New Version MTF
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. We have added to the reputable RSI indicator several types of alerts and a signal interval filter to be incorporated in your Expert Advisors. It works in ALL Timeframes ans instruments. Product Features Email Alert Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert b
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Boleta Profit Chart para MT5
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Utilities
Tenha a boleta do ProfitChart no seu Metatrader! ........................ Agora é possível ter a boleta do profit no seu Metatrader. Envie ordens de compra e venda, acompanhe o mercado e simule estratégias em momentos de mobilidade, diretamente do seu Metatrader5. Gestão de riscos e otimização de lucros são dois princípios básicos de qualquer operação bem-sucedida. Nesse sentido, utilize as ferramentas de  STOPMOVEL, TRAILING STOP, STOPGAIN E ORDENS PARCIAIS DE SAÍDA.       Funcionalidades do
MACD Stochastic Setups For MT5
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) is both a trend–seeking and momentum indicator which uses several exponential moving averages set to closing prices to generate trading signals. This Version brought to you the Stochastic confluence filtering the signals, this set ups amazing entries on índices and stock futures trading. We added many types of alerts plus the Delay Cross Filter to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Sound alert
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
Didi Scanner IBX Bovespa Forex
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
Indicator developed by the Brazilian and analyst Odir Aguiar (Didi), consists of "Moving Averages", famously known as "Didi needles", where it allows the viewing of reversal points. The concept is very simple, when you enter 3 Moving Averages on display, a period equal to 3, one equal to 8 and the other equal to 20, then the formation of the indicator that works in axis or line center equal to 0 (zero) appears. ). Moving averages must intersect when approaching line 0. The scanner monitors 10
EMAGapCtrend
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O Robô Trader EMAGap faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Mini-índice(B3), utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.    Versão exclusiva para os instrumentos WIN$ e IND$ (Mini-índice B3).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (
EMABra50SC
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O Robô Trader BRA50SC faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Índice BRA50, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.      Versão exclusiva para o Bra50 (Mini-índice internacional).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (%) Rebaix
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
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