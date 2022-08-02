IQ Signals
- Indicators
-
Eadvisors Software Inc.Estratégias de negociação automatizadas para o mercado financeiro.
Robôs de Negociação e indicadores.
[Automated trading strategies]
Contate o Desenvolvedor: eadvisorsbr@yahoo.com
- Version: 109.222
- Updated: 2 August 2022
- Activations: 5
The best indicator for Binary Options is now available at the MQLMarket, this version is already configured and optimized to operate with Binary Options, Forex and Cryptocurrencies. It is composed of a momentum algorithm that looks for better opportunities in the market, bringing you the best points to open your positions with low risk and high proportion of gain.
The MQL version can also be incorporated into the MT2 signal automator.
- Common signals (Oscillator)
- Super Signals (Oscillator+Momentum+Trend)
- BOX alerts
- Audible Alerts
- Algorithm configuration
- Repaint Filter V. 109
This version can be installed in all timeframes, for better results we suggest using it on the M5 timeframe.
*Developed at the IQOption plataform for people who wanna trade Binary Options, easily configuration.