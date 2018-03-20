Alert Stochastic

Modification of the Stochastic indicator with several types of alerts added to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market.


Product Features

  • Email Alert
  • Sound alert
  • Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)
  • Signs on chart
  • Alert box


Indicator Parameters

  • Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android).
  • Email Alert - Configure your alerts to receive in your e-mail adress.
  • SignOnChart - Enable drawing alerts on your chart.
  • Sound Alert - Enable sound alert on cross or level mode.
  • Alert Box - Enable simple alert box on events.
  • CrossAlert - Enable alert on crossing Sign with Main indicator.
  • UpLevelAlert / DwLevelAlert - Configure the range Max and Min of indicator level to alert you.
  • LevelAlert - Enable alert on crossing the levels configured above.
  • SoundFile - File that you like to play on sound alert mode.
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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