Alert Stochastic
- Indicators
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Eadvisors Software Inc.Estratégias de negociação automatizadas para o mercado financeiro.
Robôs de Negociação e indicadores.
[Automated trading strategies]
Contate o Desenvolvedor: eadvisorsbr@yahoo.com
- Version: 140.417
- Activations: 5
Modification of the Stochastic indicator with several types of alerts added to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market.
Product Features
- Email Alert
- Sound alert
- Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)
- Signs on chart
- Alert box
Indicator Parameters
- Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android).
- Email Alert - Configure your alerts to receive in your e-mail adress.
- SignOnChart - Enable drawing alerts on your chart.
- Sound Alert - Enable sound alert on cross or level mode.
- Alert Box - Enable simple alert box on events.
- CrossAlert - Enable alert on crossing Sign with Main indicator.
- UpLevelAlert / DwLevelAlert - Configure the range Max and Min of indicator level to alert you.
- LevelAlert - Enable alert on crossing the levels configured above.
- SoundFile - File that you like to play on sound alert mode.