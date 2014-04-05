RSI Alerts New Version MTF





The Relative Strength Index (RSI), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100.

We have added to the reputable RSI indicator several types of alerts and a signal interval filter to be incorporated in your Expert Advisors.

It works in ALL Timeframes ans instruments.









Product Features

Email Alert

Sound alert

Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)

Signs on chart

Alert box

Interval between signals (Bars)

Multitimeframe signals





Indicator Parameters