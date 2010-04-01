MACD Alert Series For MT5

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) is both a trend–seeking and momentum indicator which uses several exponential moving averages set to closing prices to generate trading signals.

We added many types of alerts plus the Delay Cross Filter to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market.


Product Features

  • Sound alert
  • Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)
  • Signs on chart
  • Alert box
  • Alert on zero histogram cross or line sign cross.
  • DelayCrossFilter


Indicator Parameters

  • Fast/Slow/Signal - Sets up the MACD EMA configuration.
  • PriceMode - Sets up the Price type to work with.
  • MACDSignalCross - Enable alerts on MACD x Signal cross events.
  • MACDLine0Cross - Enable alerts on MACD x 0line cross events.
  • BoxAlert - Enable simple alert box on events.
  • Sound Alert - Enable sound alert on cross or level mode.
  • Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 5 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android).
  • DelayCrossFilter - Set the alerts on the next bar to avoid premature crosses. (False alerts filter).
  • ArrowCodBuy - Set the MQL Arrow code to buy sign.
  • ArrowCodSell - Set the MQL Arrow code to sell sign.


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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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