MACD Alert Series

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) is both a trend–seeking and momentum indicator which uses several exponential moving averages set to closing prices to generate trading signals.

We added several types of alerts to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market.





Product Features

Email Alert

Sound alert

Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)

Signs on chart

Alert box

Possibility to work with both histogram and visual line

Alert on zero histogram cross or line sign cross.





Indicator Parameters