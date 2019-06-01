ADX Cross Trend Filter Alert

ADX CROSS Trend Filter Alert


The average directional index (ADX) is used to determine when the price is trending strongly. In many cases, it is the ultimate trend indicator.

We added many types of alerts plus the TrendDI Filter Level to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market.


Product Features

  • Sound alert
  • Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)
  • Signs on chart
  • Alert box
  • Trend Filter
  • Delay Cross Filter

Indicator Parameters

  • ADXPeriod - Set the ADX indicator period to work with.
  • TrendFilter - Enable the AD trend filter level.
  • TrendFilterRange - Set the AD Line level to filter the alerts. (Default value is set 20)
  • ArrowCodBuy - Set the MQL Arrow code to buy sign.
  • ArrowCodSell - Set the MQL Arrow code to sell sign.
  • SoundAlert - Enable sound alert on the events.
  • PushNotification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android).
  • BoxAlertMessage -  Enable alert box on events.
  • DelayFilter - Set the alerts on the next bar to avoid premature crosses. (False alerts filter)



















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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
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