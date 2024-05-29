Swift Bull

Achieve over 3000% profit in 3 months or 100% profit every month. with only 1-2 percent risk per trade.

Details:

This EA works on proprietary settings of Hull moving average for trend detection on 5m timeframe, Fibonacci and Fair value Gaps for target and sentiment, along with few other supporting indicator to perform solid scalping strategy that gives 100 percent or more returns month on month, on a low risk of 2 percent of account balance per trade.

It has been back-tested on 8 months of tick data, last 4 months of GBPUSD and EURUSD respectively, and it has generated profit over 100 percent every month. The best month displayed an amazing growth of around 900 percent .

!!! To achieve best result follow these Important Guidelines:

MOST IMPORTANT: This EA has to be used on Exness ZERO demo or real account on 5 Minutes Time-Frame for getting claimed result, use a trade copier to copy its trades to your other broker accounts as this strategy works best only with Exness Zero account price feed.

Recommended trade copier is FxBlue Trade Copier.

Use this EA only on GBPUSD and EURUSD pairs. Use this EA only on 5 Minutes Time-Frame.

Only use this EA on accounts that have leverage above or equal to 1:1000. Higher leverage is better.

Spread must be lower than 0.5 Pips. Lowest spreads are recommended. Profits are high enough to cover reasonable broker commissions easily.

Use this EA on a VPS Server, as 5 min trades need quick management and stable connectivity.

In case EA crashes at any point and trades are active, please restart the EA immediately.

BEAWARE: The EA is designed to close all active trades running on the subjected currency pair. (This is to reduce any chance of crashes or unwanted actions during high speed trading)

Recommended EA Settings:

Risk of trade on Balance: 1 Percent to 2 Percent.

Spread Protection: 0.5 or Max 1.

Magic Number: 123456 or any doesn't matter.

EA Special Features:

Auto lot size management

High spread protection

Low market volume protection

Great returns on low risk


End. Thanks.

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Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
Robot 100M
Natthapon Prompakdee
Experts
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
NeuroIntelligence
Vitaliy Kashcheev
2 (1)
Experts
We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Experts
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
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