Sirr Advanced Trend Scalper EA

  • Experts
  • Bruno Rosa
    Bruno Rosa

    Bruno Rosa

    3.6 (5)
    ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪➖⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ADVANCED TRADING ROBOTS ⁪➖
    ⭐️ SPECIAL BONUS PACKAGE FOR SUBSCRIBERS ⭐️
    ✔️ COMPLETE STARTER KIT & SETUP GUIDE FOR OUR SOFTWARE
    🏆 OUR ACHIEVEMENTS 🏆
    💎 5 YEARS DEVELOPMENT
    7 products
  • Version: 3.30
  • Updated: 2 September 2022
  • Activations: 20

SIRR Advanced Trend Scalper EA Lite is a robot that has the Stochastic indicator working in combination with RSI and MACD filters built in.

It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. Our product is also fully compatible with PipFinite Trend Indicator PRO. The EA has been designed for trading with the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD.

This EA operates in various and different types of trading, operations that immediately go in the right direction are closed quickly with a trailing stop and high profits, while those that go in the opposite direction create a smart hedge, dynamicly updated powered by our exclusive deep-learning algorithm.

Backtesting: This Expert Advisor has been designed to read and interpret live market data, calendar news, investors sentiment and trends from multiple time-frames in background. Such complex analysis can't be performed under normal historic MetaTrader backtesting simulations, resulting in non-accurate testing results. Therefore, please consider looking at our proved live signal to understand how the EA works and if it suitable for you, or contact us in order to receive more information.
  • Check our Blogs where we share news and set files
  • When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files

2 purchases left & price increases $799

Signal example: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1667657

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD
  • Settings: Default settings for EURUSD or check our blogs for additional set files
  • Lot: Use 0.01 lot for 2-3 weeks so you can understand the EA's strategy. After that, you can increase your lot depending with your account balance
  • Broker: Non-ECN w/o commission
  • Recommended deposit: 1000 USD / Min. deposit: 500 USD

The EA has dynamic sell loss and take profit control integrated, and hedging capabilities. Please use a different magic number on each pair to avoid order issues. Also, please check the max spread limit number to avoid entering trades during high spread sessions. If you want the setting files to test different configurations, please check our blogs.


Features

  • Trading range with multi layer and timeframe trend check
  • (only open trades if is the price is inside of a certain price range)
  • Market panic and stress detector (manages the capital by preventing losses when the market gets in panic)
  • Wrong trades management engine (low performance trades detection)
  • Smart order price (it waits for the target price, spread and fluctuations for opening a new order)
  • Smart order open (it waits for the right moment for opening a new order)
  • Smart order update (auto update sell loss and take profit for low performance orders)
  • Smart order close (many checks verifications before closing an order)
  • Smart hedging (auto open a hedging position if necessary to minimize the risk of ruin - can be turned)
  • Smart use of stop loss on every trade
  • Spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions
  • Slippage control algorithm, to avoid bigger losses during heavy slippage
  • Fully automatic mode, with adjustable entries


Setup

  • Just drag and drop the robot to your symbol chart and make sure the button "Automatic trading" is on your MetaTrader plattform.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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