Scalper Signals for MT4
- Indicators
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Eadvisors Software Inc.Estratégias de negociação automatizadas para o mercado financeiro.
Robôs de Negociação e indicadores.
[Automated trading strategies]
Contate o Desenvolvedor: eadvisorsbr@yahoo.com
- Version: 306.20
- Updated: 4 July 2019
- Activations: 5
The Scalper Signals Indicator is a MTF(Multi Time Frame) top-and-bottom indicator which uses the market momentum algoritm bringing to you the better points to open your positions with low risk and big ratio of gain;We added many types of alerts to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. It works at all timeframes.
Product Features
- Email Alert
- Sound alert
- Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)
- Signs on chart
- Alert box
- MultiTimeFrame work
- False signals filter
Indicator Parameters
- TimeFrame - Set the time frame you want work with.
- Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android).
- Email Alert - Configure your alerts to receive in your e-mail address.
- Sound Alert - Enable sound alert on cross or level mode.
- Alert Box - Enable simple alert box on events.
- ShowTheAlertInTheNextCandle - Set the next candle alert to avoid false signals.
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