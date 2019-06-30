Scalper Signals for MT4

The Scalper Signals Indicator is a MTF(Multi Time Frame) top-and-bottom indicator which uses the market momentum algoritm bringing to you the better points to open your positions with low risk and big ratio of gain;

We added many types of alerts to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. It works at all timeframes.


Product Features

  • Email Alert
  • Sound alert
  • Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)
  • Signs on chart
  • Alert box
  • MultiTimeFrame work
  • False signals filter


Indicator Parameters

  • TimeFrame - Set the time frame you want work with.
  • Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android).
  • Email Alert - Configure your alerts to receive in your e-mail address.
  • Sound Alert - Enable sound alert on cross or level mode.
  • Alert Box - Enable simple alert box on events.
  • ShowTheAlertInTheNextCandle - Set the next candle alert to avoid false signals.


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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Tim Marco Talarowski
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Tim Marco Talarowski 2024.10.21 08:22 
 

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