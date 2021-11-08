FX SCI Hit the pairs
- Version: 12.221
- Updated: 8 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The FX 2021 release
The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing.
This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts.
Initial informations about the strategy
- Strategy used: Grid x Distancing.
- Initial Lot: From 0.01 (Micro Lots).
- StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
- Risk management: (%) Net capital drawdown.
- Leverage: Lots with predefined increment in the algorithm.
All account tips are allowed: MICRO, CENT, STANDARD and ZERO SPREAD.
Easily adjustable! It doesn't need aditional efforts, we brought to you with the default set of configurations.
We suggest to you the M5 Timeframe to obtain the max performance on all main pairs.
After you download, select the "UNLIMITED" mode in the entry parameters.
It works in all forex brokers, since the broker support MetaTrader5 plataform.