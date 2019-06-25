Didi Index Alert Series
- Indicators
-
Eadvisors Software Inc.Estratégias de negociação automatizadas para o mercado financeiro.
Robôs de Negociação e indicadores.
[Automated trading strategies]
Contate o Desenvolvedor: eadvisorsbr@yahoo.com
- Version: 186.19
- Updated: 25 June 2019
- Activations: 5
Didi Index Alert Plus Filter
Indicator developed by Brazilian and analyst Odir Aguiar (Didi), consists of "Moving Averages", known for the famous needles Didi, which allows the visualization of reversal points.
The concept is very simple, when you insert 3 Moving Averages on display, one of three periods, an 8 and the other 20, there appears the formation of the indicator which works on an axis or center line 0. The needles occur when the intersection of averages comes closest to the line 0.
We added many types of alerts plus the Filter Level to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market.
Product Features
- Sound alert
- Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)
- Signs on chart
- Alert box
- Level Filter (0 line distance cross)
Indicator Parameters
- EMA Method - Choose the EMA type used on the indicador calc.
- Price - Select the price type used on the indicator calc.
- FastEMA - Set the fast EMA calc.
- MidleEMA - Set the Midle EMA calc.
- LongEMA - Set the LongEMA calc.
- SoundAlert - Enable sound alert on the events.
- PushNotification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android).
- E-mail - Enable e-mail alert on the events.
- EMALevelFilter - Enable the Midle EMA distance cross filter.
- FilterRange - Set the distance Filter. (0.0001 to 0.0009) .
- DelayFilter - Set the alerts on the next bar to avoid premature crosses. (False alerts filter)
- ArrowCodBuy - Set the MQL Arrow code to buy sign.
- ArrowCodSell - Set the MQL Arrow code to sell sign.