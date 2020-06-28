TMoney TrendCycle

The indicator plots the trend from an EMA of "n" periods and the cycle from another EMA of "k" periods from the previous EMA. This allows the crosses to be much more effective and the amplitude of the cycle allows to verify the strength of the trend. This indicator should be used as a complementary tool to confirm market entry signals.

It is possible to add three times the indicator applied to maximum price, minimum price and median price in TimeFrame of one hour for example, in order to identify cracks or market inefficiencies to stack operations, as well as range or lateral periods to keep up. margin. See the examples in the screenshots.