Zone Recovery Martingale for mt5

Zone Recovery is an advanced hedging system. When the market goes against you by certain number of pips, you open an opposite trade by a trade with slightly bigger lot size. if the market keeps moving in this new direction, at some point the profit from the profit trade will overtake the loss trade, at which point you can close both the trades. If the market returns to the previous direction, the trade with the bigger lot size will accumulate loss faster than the older trade which is gaining. In this situation, calculate and open another trade with in that direction by which the initial trade and the third trade together will be bigger than the second trade. This back and forth hedging strategy can be continued until the market moves (yes it eventually has to move) to a level which can give profit.

In this version we changed the way the EA put the orders, now we work with pendent orders to ensure your order get the execution with precision at the EXACT price.

PLUS we have also implemented the autoSystem with Moving Average crossover trigger, you need only put it to work for you! Works with all instruments and TIMEFRAMES