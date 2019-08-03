Zone Recovery Martingale for mt5

Zone Recovery is an advanced hedging system. When the market goes against you by certain number of pips, you open an opposite trade by a trade with slightly bigger lot size. if the market keeps moving in this new direction, at some point the profit from the profit trade will overtake the loss trade, at which point you can close both the trades. If the market returns to the previous direction, the trade with the bigger lot size will accumulate loss faster than the older trade which is gaining. In this situation, calculate and open another trade with in that direction by which the initial trade and the third trade together will be bigger than the second trade. This back and forth hedging strategy can be continued until the market moves (yes it eventually has to move) to a level which can give profit.

In this version we changed the way the EA put the orders, now we work with pendent orders to ensure your order get the execution with precision at the EXACT price. 

PLUS we have also implemented the autoSystem with Moving Average crossover trigger, you need only put it to work for you! Works with all instruments and TIMEFRAMES

   

  Product Features


  • Multiple lots system
  • Zone Recovery Area definition
  • Take Profit (Stop Gain)
  • Manual System (You can put the initial orders) 
  • Auto System (The EA open the initial trigger at the Moving Averages Crossover event)
  • Two EMA crossover adjust sinal
  • Slippage adjustable

     

 Expert Advisor Parameters    

  • Lots progression size adjustable  (1-6)
  • Take Profit (pips)
  • Range Recovery Zone (pips)
  • Manual / Automatic operation mode (0 - 1)
  • Short Average 1 Period (only for automatic mode)
  • Long  Average 2 Period   (only for automatic mode)
  • Average 1/2 Type (Simple or Exponencial) (only for automatic mode)
  • Slippage adjust (0-10   Default 5)

  *In the automatic mode you have to open the initial position and put manualy the initial STOP AND TAKE profit;

  *The Stop Loss is always the TAKE Profit double Value.


    

  

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MQL TOOLS SL
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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