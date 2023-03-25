Green Frog EA

  • Experts
  • Ramzi Abuwarda
    Ramzi Abuwarda

    Ramzi Abuwarda

    • programmer and developer at  programming in William Company
    • Israel
    • 1822
    Meet William , a highly skilled EA and indicator programmer for MT4 and MT5, as well as a professional trading tools developer tools in Binary options and forex. With a deep understanding of the financial markets and exceptional programming expertise, William develops robust algorithms and
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Introducing the Green Frog EA: Your Ultimate Professional Expert Advisor

In the world of forex trading, where the markets move swiftly and decisively, having a reliable ally by your side can make all the difference. Meet the Green Frog EA, the best professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed to empower traders with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

The Green Frog EA is a testament to cutting-edge technological advancements combined with years of expertise in the forex industry. Developed by a team of seasoned traders and software engineers, this remarkable EA stands out among the competition, delivering consistent results and generating substantial profits.

What sets the Green Frog EA apart is its ability to adapt to the ever-changing market conditions. Powered by sophisticated algorithms and real-time data analysis, it quickly identifies profitable opportunities and executes trades with remarkable precision. The EA's intelligent trading strategies enable it to navigate various market scenarios, from trending to volatile and ranging markets, ensuring optimal performance at all times.

The Green Frog EA boasts a user-friendly interface, making it accessible to both seasoned traders and those new to the forex world. With a few simple clicks, users can customize the EA to align with their trading preferences and risk tolerance. Additionally, the EA provides detailed performance reports, allowing traders to analyze their results and make informed decisions.

Reliability is a cornerstone of the Green Frog EA's success. Its robust risk management system ensures capital preservation, employing tight stop-loss orders and profit targets to safeguard investments. Traders can rest assured that their funds are in safe hands, as the EA employs rigorous risk assessment protocols to mitigate potential losses.

The Green Frog EA's outstanding track record speaks for itself, consistently delivering impressive returns to its users. Countless traders have witnessed their profits soar while reducing the stress and emotional burden often associated with manual trading. With the Green Frog EA in their corner, traders can focus on other aspects of their lives while the EA handles their trading activities.

Embrace the future of forex trading with the Green Frog EA, the epitome of professionalism, reliability, and profitability. Join the community of successful traders who have unlocked their true trading potential, and let the Green Frog EA revolutionize the way you approach the markets.
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Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
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Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
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Rikky Patia
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A comprehensive EA that with real results. Big Banks Can Lose IS NOT JUST YOUR AVERAGE EA Has Proven To Be a Profitable Assistant in the live account, It's basically a PRO Trader At your Disposal Here's What Makes this EA Stands Out From The Rest of the product here: 1. An accurate money management: You can count the bits manually, Spend 10 minutes in a single pair, Just to realize that the opportunity has passed, or is not even worth to trade 2. This is not a mere scalper, where your marg
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Will Ng
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Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
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Evgeniy Zhdan
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A unique trading strategy is based on controlling trading volumes at various levels of volatility. The trade expert automatically determines the zones of purchases and sales and the degree of mathematical probability of successful forecasting of each transaction. If there are sufficient conditions and a high degree of probability of profit, the adviser starts work. Hazardous trading methods are not used. Each trade is protected by stop loss. Profit control is carried out by a special strategy f
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Evgeniy Zhdan
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The EA uses a unique non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved
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