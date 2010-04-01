MACD Stochastic Setups For MT5

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) is both a trend–seeking and momentum indicator which uses several exponential moving averages set to closing prices to generate trading signals.

This Version brought to you the Stochastic confluence filtering the signals, this set ups amazing entries on índices and stock futures trading.

We added many types of alerts plus the Delay Cross Filter to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market.


Product Features

  • Sound alert
  • Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)
  • Signs on chart
  • Alert box
  • Alert on zero histogram cross or line sign cross.
  • DelayCrossFilter
  • Stochastic K, D, Slowing set
  • Level of overbrought, oversold of stochastic filter


Indicator Parameters

  • Fast/Slow/Signal - Sets up the MACD EMA configuration.
  • PriceMode - Sets up the Price type to work with.
  • MACDSignalCross - Enable alerts on MACD x Signal cross events.
  • MACDLine0Cross - Enable alerts on MACD x 0line cross events.
  • BoxAlert - Enable simple alert box on events.
  • Sound Alert - Enable sound alert on cross or level mode.
  • Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 5 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android).
  • DelayCrossFilter - Set the alerts on the next bar to avoid premature crosses. (False alerts filter).
  • ArrowCodBuy - Set the MQL Arrow code to buy sign.
  • ArrowCodSell - Set the MQL Arrow code to sell sign.



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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
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Eadvisors Software Inc.
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Eadvisors Software Inc.
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Eadvisors Software Inc.
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Eadvisors Software Inc.
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Eadvisors Software Inc.
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