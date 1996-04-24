Didi Scanner IBX Bovespa Forex

Indicator developed by the Brazilian and analyst Odir Aguiar (Didi), consists of "Moving Averages", famously known as "Didi needles", where it allows the viewing of reversal points.

The concept is very simple, when you enter 3 Moving Averages on display, a period equal to 3, one equal to 8 and the other equal to 20, then the formation of the indicator that works in axis or line center equal to 0 (zero) appears. ). Moving averages must intersect when approaching line 0.

The scanner monitors 100 (one hundred) papers from the IBOVESPA / IBX100, Index and dollar portfolio simultaneously in order to facilitate its operations using the strategy, both in the alert mode and in the confirmation mode (Pre-Needle).
* (WHEN INSTALLING THE INDICATOR ADD THE IBX100, WIN $ and WDO $ PAPERS in the list of available assets, in the market assets tab)


Indicator parameters

   

    Average Type - Simple, Exponential and Smoothed Moving Average.
    Price Type - Opening, Closing, Maximum and Minimum Price.
    Selection of Averages - 3, 8 and 20. (Configurable)
    Centerline Distance Filter - Adjust the needle position.
    Needle sensitivity - (0.0001 - 0.0009) Fine adjustments.
    Monitor Pre-Signal - Enable Alert or Needle only mode.
    PushNotification - Enables mobile alert.
    E-mail - Enables e-mail alerts.
    Graphic Theme - White or Black and Font adjustment.



Video Didi Scanner IBX Bovespa Forex
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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Alert Stochastic
Eadvisors Software Inc.
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IQ Signals
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The best indicator for Binary Options is now available at the MQLMarket, this version is already configured and optimized to operate with Binary Options, Forex and Cryptocurrencies. It is composed of a momentum algorithm that looks for better opportunities in the market, bringing you the best points to open your positions with low risk and high proportion of gain. The MQL version can also be incorporated into the MT2 signal automator.     Product features Common signals (Oscillator) Super
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Eadvisors Software Inc.
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Eadvisors Software Inc.
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Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
Zone Recovery is an advanced hedging system. When the market goes against you by certain number of pips, you open an opposite trade by a trade with slightly bigger lot size. if the market keeps moving in this new direction, at some point the profit from the profit trade will overtake the loss trade, at which point you can close both the trades. If the market returns to the previous direction, the trade with the bigger lot size will accumulate loss faster than the older trade which is gaining. I
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Eadvisors Software Inc.
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Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
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Experts
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EMAGapCtrend
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
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EMABra50SC
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Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
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