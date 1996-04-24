Didi Scanner IBX Bovespa Forex

Indicator developed by the Brazilian and analyst Odir Aguiar (Didi), consists of "Moving Averages", famously known as "Didi needles", where it allows the viewing of reversal points.



The concept is very simple, when you enter 3 Moving Averages on display, a period equal to 3, one equal to 8 and the other equal to 20, then the formation of the indicator that works in axis or line center equal to 0 (zero) appears. ). Moving averages must intersect when approaching line 0.



The scanner monitors 100 (one hundred) papers from the IBOVESPA / IBX100, Index and dollar portfolio simultaneously in order to facilitate its operations using the strategy, both in the alert mode and in the confirmation mode (Pre-Needle).









Indicator parameters





Average Type - Simple, Exponential and Smoothed Moving Average.

Price Type - Opening, Closing, Maximum and Minimum Price.

Selection of Averages - 3, 8 and 20. (Configurable)

Centerline Distance Filter - Adjust the needle position.

Needle sensitivity - (0.0001 - 0.0009) Fine adjustments.

Monitor Pre-Signal - Enable Alert or Needle only mode.

PushNotification - Enables mobile alert.

E-mail - Enables e-mail alerts.

Graphic Theme - White or Black and Font adjustment.



