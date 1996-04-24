Didi Scanner IBX Bovespa Forex
- Indicators
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Eadvisors Software Inc.Estratégias de negociação automatizadas para o mercado financeiro.
Robôs de Negociação e indicadores.
[Automated trading strategies]
Contate o Desenvolvedor: eadvisorsbr@yahoo.com
- Version: 55.221
- Activations: 5
Indicator developed by the Brazilian and analyst Odir Aguiar (Didi), consists of "Moving Averages", famously known as "Didi needles", where it allows the viewing of reversal points.* (WHEN INSTALLING THE INDICATOR ADD THE IBX100, WIN $ and WDO $ PAPERS in the list of available assets, in the market assets tab)
The concept is very simple, when you enter 3 Moving Averages on display, a period equal to 3, one equal to 8 and the other equal to 20, then the formation of the indicator that works in axis or line center equal to 0 (zero) appears. ). Moving averages must intersect when approaching line 0.
The scanner monitors 100 (one hundred) papers from the IBOVESPA / IBX100, Index and dollar portfolio simultaneously in order to facilitate its operations using the strategy, both in the alert mode and in the confirmation mode (Pre-Needle).
The concept is very simple, when you enter 3 Moving Averages on display, a period equal to 3, one equal to 8 and the other equal to 20, then the formation of the indicator that works in axis or line center equal to 0 (zero) appears. ). Moving averages must intersect when approaching line 0.
The scanner monitors 100 (one hundred) papers from the IBOVESPA / IBX100, Index and dollar portfolio simultaneously in order to facilitate its operations using the strategy, both in the alert mode and in the confirmation mode (Pre-Needle).
Indicator parameters
Average Type - Simple, Exponential and Smoothed Moving Average.
Price Type - Opening, Closing, Maximum and Minimum Price.
Selection of Averages - 3, 8 and 20. (Configurable)
Centerline Distance Filter - Adjust the needle position.
Needle sensitivity - (0.0001 - 0.0009) Fine adjustments.
Monitor Pre-Signal - Enable Alert or Needle only mode.
PushNotification - Enables mobile alert.
E-mail - Enables e-mail alerts.
Graphic Theme - White or Black and Font adjustment.