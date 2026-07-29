Ichimoku Hull Resonance System MT4

Product Overview
Ichimoku-Hull Resonance System is a main‑chart multi‑indicator resonance trading system designed for both the MT4 and MT5 platforms. It deeply integrates six dimensions — Hull Moving Average, Ichimoku cloud, Hull‑MACD, RSI, EMA, and daily open direction — into a rigorous seven‑factor resonance signal model that triggers entry signals only when all dimensions simultaneously point in the same direction, fundamentally filtering out false signals in ranging markets. At the moment of signal trigger, the system instantly draws a complete trading‑plan panel including dynamic stop‑loss, dual take‑profit targets, and a structure‑based risk‑reward ratio, and displays a stop‑loss reference dashed line for several candles after the signal. The main chart simultaneously displays a color‑changing Hull trend line (green for bullish / red for bearish), Hull golden‑cross and death‑cross markers, and an EMA reference dashed line, while the right side of the chart shows real‑time trend state and MACD direction. Fusing multi‑dimensional resonance screening, signal identification, plan generation, and trend monitoring into one tool, it is an ideal main‑chart instrument for traders pursuing high win‑rate disciplined trading.
Core Features
Hull Color‑Changing Trend Line and Ichimoku Cloud Resonance The system draws a Hull Moving Average calculated on open prices on the main chart, with real‑time color changes based on direction: displayed as a green thick line in uptrends and a red thick line in downtrends, with overlap transition handling at turning points to ensure visual continuity. When the Hull line shifts from declining to rising, the system draws a green golden‑cross marker; when it shifts from rising to declining, a red death‑cross marker, helping traders quickly identify trend turning points. Simultaneously, the system draws an EMA reference dashed line (orange) on the main chart as an auxiliary medium‑term trend reference. At the internal calculation level, the system simultaneously computes Ichimoku Leading Span A and Leading Span B, determining cloud direction through their relative positions: Leading A above Leading B indicates a bullish cloud, and vice versa. Cloud direction participates in signal determination as one of the seven resonance conditions, but the cloud body is not drawn on the chart, keeping the main chart clean. The right side of the chart displays a real‑time trend‑state text label (green Up Trend / red Down Trend / gray Range) and a Hull‑MACD direction label (green MACD Up / red MACD Down), allowing traders to grasp the multi‑dimensional market state at any time.
Seven‑Factor Resonance Signal and Trading Plan Panel This is the most distinctive feature of this indicator. The system requires all seven dimensions to be simultaneously satisfied before triggering a signal: Hull direction, Ichimoku cloud direction, Hull‑MACD direction, RSI strength, price position relative to EMA, candle bullish/bearish form, and daily open direction. When all seven conditions resonate, signal quality is extremely high, effectively eliminating the frequent false signals that single indicators produce in ranging markets. Whenever a signal triggers, the system automatically draws a structured trading‑plan panel beside the signal candle, containing four key data items: Stop (dynamic stop‑loss, automatically calculated based on the more conservative of a volatility indicator and recent structural extremes), T1 (first take‑profit target based on a fixed risk multiple), T2 (second take‑profit target based on a larger risk multiple), and RR (risk‑reward ratio based on the distance from recent structural extremes to entry divided by risk). The panel uses a color‑coded layout — white title, red stop, green targets, yellow risk‑reward ratio. Additionally, the system draws a red dashed stop‑loss reference line for a specified number of candles after the signal, keeping the stop level persistently visible on the chart to reinforce disciplined execution. The MT5 version additionally supports signal candle color‑coding, coloring candles that trigger Buy signals green and Sell signals red, so that entry timing is shown intuitively through candle color.
Buy Signal
  • Buy (Go Long): Triggered when all seven conditions are simultaneously met: Hull Moving Average direction is rising, Ichimoku cloud is bullish, Hull‑MACD fast line is above the signal line, RSI is in the strong zone, close is above the EMA reference line, the current candle is bullish, and the daily open is higher than the previous day's. After triggering, a green upward arrow with the text "Buy" is displayed below the candle, along with a complete long trading‑plan panel. Seven‑factor resonance means that everything from short‑term momentum to medium‑term trend to daily‑level direction is uniformly bullish, making it an extremely high‑confidence trend long‑entry signal.
Sell Signal
  • Sell (Go Short): Triggered when all seven conditions are simultaneously met: Hull Moving Average direction is falling, Ichimoku cloud is bearish, Hull‑MACD fast line is below the signal line, RSI is in the weak zone, close is below the EMA reference line, the current candle is bearish, and the daily open is lower than the previous day's. After triggering, a red downward arrow with the text "Sell" is displayed above the candle, along with a complete short trading‑plan panel. Seven‑factor resonance means that everything from short‑term momentum to medium‑term trend to daily‑level direction is uniformly bearish, making it an extremely high‑confidence trend short‑entry signal.
Practical Application
In day‑to‑day trend trading, the core value of this indicator lies in "extreme screening, signal equals plan." The seven‑factor resonance conditions are extremely strict, resulting in far fewer signals than ordinary indicators, but each signal has been cross‑validated across multiple dimensions, yielding a significantly higher win rate than single‑condition signals. It is recommended to use the Stop level in the trading‑plan panel as a hard stop‑loss strictly, T1 as the first partial‑exit target (locking in partial profits), and T2 as the second partial‑exit or full‑exit target (locking in larger profits). The RR value can serve as an auxiliary signal‑quality filter: when RR is high, it indicates ample room to the structural extreme and warrants a larger position; when RR is low, consider reducing position size or skipping the signal.
The red dashed stop‑loss reference line persists for several candles after the signal, serving primarily as a visual reminder to prevent traders from arbitrarily moving their stop due to emotional fluctuations during a holding period. It is recommended to synchronize the dashed‑line level with an actual stop order in the trading terminal, achieving "what you see is what you set" disciplined execution. The Hull color‑changing trend line can serve as a trend‑tracking reference during the holding period: as long as the Hull line color has not switched, the position can be maintained; once the color switches, consider reducing or exiting the position even if the stop has not been hit. The trend‑state and MACD direction labels on the right side of the chart can serve as auxiliary signal filters: focus on Buy signals in Up Trend with MACD Up state, and focus on Sell signals in Down Trend with MACD Down state.
Parameter Settings
Core algorithm parameters: Hull MA period controls the calculation period of the Hull Moving Average; a smaller value makes it more sensitive to price changes, while a larger value produces a smoother trend line. Ichimoku conversion / base / leading span B control the lookback periods for the Ichimoku conversion line, base line, and Leading Span B respectively; together they determine the sensitivity of cloud direction determination. MACD fast / slow / signal control the fast line, slow line, and signal line periods for the MACD calculated on Hull values. RSI period controls the calculation period of the Relative Strength Index. EMA period controls the period of the reference moving average. ATR period controls the calculation period of the volatility indicator used for dynamic stop‑loss calculation. Structure lookback controls the structural extreme lookback period used for stop protection and risk‑reward ratio calculation. Stop ATR multiplier controls the volatility multiple for stop‑loss distance. Target1 / Target2 R multiple control the risk multiples for the two take‑profit targets respectively. Signal cooldown controls the signal cooldown period to prevent consecutive duplicate signals. Plan line bars controls how many candles the stop‑loss dashed line remains visible. Max Lookback Bars controls the maximum number of historical candles marked with signals.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default and is strongly recommended to stay enabled, so alerts fire only after a candle closes and confirms the signal, avoiding false signals caused by intrabar price swings. Popup and Sound are enabled by default, while Push and Email are disabled by default; traders can adjust them flexibly according to their screen‑watching habits.
Per‑signal alert switches: The system lets you independently enable or disable alerts for each of the two signals, Buy and Sell; both are enabled by default, allowing you to receive only the signals relevant to your current strategy and filter out unnecessary noise.
Usage Recommendations
This indicator applies to mainstream instruments such as forex, precious metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, and is fully compatible with the MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended for use on the H1 timeframe and above; seven‑factor resonance signals on larger timeframes are more stable, and the stop‑loss and take‑profit distances in the trading plan are more reasonable. Due to the extremely strict seven‑factor resonance conditions, signal frequency is relatively low, but each signal represents a high‑degree multi‑dimensional trend confirmation, suitable for traders who pursue a "few but precise" trading style.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with higher‑timeframe trend‑direction judgment. For example, after confirming an uptrend on the daily chart, wait for Buy signals on the H4 or H1 timeframe, achieving "higher timeframe sets direction, lower timeframe finds entry" multi‑timeframe resonance. Since the signal itself already includes a daily open direction condition, a cross‑timeframe verification mechanism is effectively built in. The RR value in the trading‑plan panel should serve as an important signal‑selection reference: prioritize signals with higher RR and skip signals with excessively low RR. No indicator can guarantee a 100% win rate, so please always set stop losses strictly according to the Stop level in the plan panel, using this indicator as a decision aid and discipline‑execution tool rather than the sole basis.
Summary
Ichimoku-Hull Resonance System perfectly fuses seven dimensions: Hull color‑changing trend line, Ichimoku cloud resonance, Hull‑MACD momentum confirmation, RSI strength filtering, EMA trend reference, candle form verification, and daily direction confirmation, constructing a rare seven‑factor resonance signal model. It is not only a main‑chart tool with rich visual hierarchy and clear trend state at a glance but also an "extreme screening, signal equals plan" practical trading system — every signal is cross‑validated across seven dimensions and comes with a precise dynamic stop‑loss, dual take‑profit targets, and a risk‑reward ratio, enabling traders to achieve full‑process discipline from signal identification to position management. Suitable for traders pursuing high win rate, low frequency, and strict discipline, precisely capturing high‑confidence trend moves while strictly controlling the risk exposure of every trade through structured plans.

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Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
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Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
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Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels. The original technique was not taken from the internet, and it
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Genki Andou
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
Master Volume profile
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Chi Sum Poon
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OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
PZ Day Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
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Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
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5 (1)
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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4.88 (33)
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CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
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