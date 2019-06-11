Alert Stochastic for MT5

Alert Stochastic plus delay and level Filter

       

A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time.

We added many types of alerts plus the Level Cross Filter to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market.

Product Features
  • Sound alert
  • Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)
  • Signs on chart
  • Alert box
  • Level Filter
  • Delay Level Filter


Indicator Parameters
  • K,D, Slowing Period - This option sets the stochastic parameters up.
  • Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 5 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android).
  • Sound Alert - Enable sound alert on cross or level mode.
  • Alert Box - Enable simple alert box on events.
  • CrossKD - Enable alert on crossing KD Lines.
  • UpLevelAlert / DwLevelAlert - Configure the range Max and Min of indicator level to alert you.
  • LevelAlert - Enable alert on crossing the levels configured above.
  • CrossLevel - Enable cross alert filter by level.
  • DelayCrossFilter - Set the alerts on the next bar to avoid premature crosses. (False alerts filter).
  • Arrows Code - MQL Code for charts arrows.


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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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5 (2)
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DMITRII SALNIKOV
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DMITRII SALNIKOV 2020.04.03 18:43 
 

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