Alert Stochastic for MT5
- Indicators
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Eadvisors Software Inc.Estratégias de negociação automatizadas para o mercado financeiro.
Robôs de Negociação e indicadores.
[Automated trading strategies]
Contate o Desenvolvedor: eadvisorsbr@yahoo.com
- Version: 106.19
- Activations: 5
Alert Stochastic plus delay and level Filter
Indicator Parameters
A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time.
We added many types of alerts plus the Level Cross Filter to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market.Product Features
- Sound alert
- Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)
- Signs on chart
- Alert box
- Level Filter
- Delay Level Filter
Indicator Parameters
- K,D, Slowing Period - This option sets the stochastic parameters up.
- Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 5 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android).
- Sound Alert - Enable sound alert on cross or level mode.
- Alert Box - Enable simple alert box on events.
- CrossKD - Enable alert on crossing KD Lines.
- UpLevelAlert / DwLevelAlert - Configure the range Max and Min of indicator level to alert you.
- LevelAlert - Enable alert on crossing the levels configured above.
- CrossLevel - Enable cross alert filter by level.
- DelayCrossFilter - Set the alerts on the next bar to avoid premature crosses. (False alerts filter).
- Arrows Code - MQL Code for charts arrows.
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