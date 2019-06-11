Alert Stochastic for MT5

Alert Stochastic plus delay and level Filter

A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time.

We added many types of alerts plus the Level Cross Filter to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market.

Sound alert

Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone)

Signs on chart

Alert box

Level Filter

Delay Level Filter

Product Features





K,D, Slowing Period - This option sets the stochastic parameters up.

Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 5 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android).

Sound Alert - Enable sound alert on cross or level mode.

Alert Box - Enable simple alert box on events.

CrossKD - Enable alert on crossing KD Lines.

UpLevelAlert / DwLevelAlert - Configure the range Max and Min of indicator level to alert you.

LevelAlert - Enable alert on crossing the levels configured above.

CrossLevel - Enable cross alert filter by level.

DelayCrossFilter - Set the alerts on the next bar to avoid premature crosses. (False alerts filter).

Arrows Code - MQL Code for charts arrows.

Indicator Parameters



