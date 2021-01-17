MA Sclope Scalper

Welcome traders, MA SLOPE SCALPER is a really powerfoul tool to boost up your scalping!

Have you been struggling with your scalping Strategies?

Have you tried price action? Well, it does not work.

Have you tried Rsi - Reversal Strategies? Well it'is not a clever idea.

MA SLPOPE SCALPER IS A TREND FOLLOWER SYSTEM

MA SLOPE SCALPER is based upon 3 different Exponential Moving averages that have bees studied and selected in order

to maximize the precision of the signals!

Ma SLOPE SCALPER has an internal FIlter to trade with Trend!





Feature

Scalping Entry and Exit Indicator All Pairs 30 MINS CHART EASY TO READ AND TO USE NO OTHER INDICATORS NEEDED PUSH NOTIFICATION AND EMAIL MOVING AVERAGES BASED SIMPLE - CLEAR - FAST















EASY LIKE IT SEEMS:





Blue Bar = BUY SIGNAL

Red Bar = SELL SIGANL

Grey Bar = NO TRADE / Exit Previous Position





SUGGESTED MONEY MANAGMENT:



Risk Reward: 1:2 Stop Loss: Place the Stop Loss at the Value of a Exopential Moving Average with period of 20



WHAT TO TRADE?

PAIR: MA SLOPE SCALPER has been tested across all asset classes: you can use it In Forex, Indices or Gold with no problems Time Frame: MA SLOPE SCALPER is a Scalping tool: the best time frame is the 30Mins Chart or eventually 1Hr. Going to 15mins or 5mins is possible but you have to change inputs.









INPUTS:

Ma SLOPE SCALPER has 3 inputs and it has also the possibility to send Notification via eMail or Mobile to the trader.



Fast_Ma: the period of the fastest Ma that generate Signal

the period of the fastest Ma that generate Signal Medium_Ma: the period of the first filter Ma

the period of the first filter Ma MegaTrend_Ma: the period of the bigger filter that avoid trading counter trend.

























































































































































































