MA Sclope Scalper

4.67

Welcome traders, MA SLOPE SCALPER is a really powerfoul tool to boost up your scalping!

Have you been struggling with your scalping Strategies? 

Have you tried price action? Well, it does not work. 

Have you tried Rsi - Reversal Strategies? Well it'is not a clever idea.

MA SLPOPE SCALPER IS A TREND FOLLOWER SYSTEM

MA SLOPE SCALPER is based upon 3 different Exponential Moving averages that have bees studied and selected in order

to maximize the precision of the signals!

Ma SLOPE SCALPER has an internal FIlter to trade with Trend!


Feature

  1. Scalping Entry and Exit Indicator
  2. All Pairs
  3. 30 MINS CHART 
  4. EASY TO READ AND TO USE
  5. NO OTHER INDICATORS NEEDED 
  6. PUSH NOTIFICATION AND EMAIL
  7. MOVING AVERAGES BASED
  8. SIMPLE - CLEAR - FAST



EASY LIKE IT SEEMS:

  • Blue Bar = BUY SIGNAL
  • Red Bar  SELL SIGANL
  • Grey Bar = NO TRADE / Exit Previous Position

SUGGESTED MONEY MANAGMENT:


Risk Reward: 1:2

Stop Loss: Place the Stop Loss at the Value of a Exopential Moving Average with period of 20



WHAT TO TRADE?

PAIR: MA SLOPE SCALPER has been tested across all asset classes: you can use it In Forex, Indices or Gold with no problems

Time Frame: MA SLOPE SCALPER is a Scalping tool: the best time frame is the 30Mins Chart or eventually 1Hr. Going to 15mins or 5mins is possible but you have to change inputs.




INPUTS:

Ma SLOPE SCALPER has 3 inputs and it has also the possibility to send Notification via eMail or Mobile to the trader.



  • Fast_Ma: the period of the fastest Ma that generate Signal
  • Medium_Ma: the period of the first filter Ma 
  • MegaTrend_Ma: the period of the bigger filter that avoid trading counter trend.

















































Reviews 3
Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.03.03 11:56 
 

The Best ¡¡¡¡

Itnas
334
Itnas 2021.01.22 00:46 
 

хороший индикатор, но под свой тайм фрейм, валюту, метал подстраивать все равно нужно.

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.04.05 13:56 
 

good.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Easy Moku
Luigi Maria Luna
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction: Welcome dear Users, This indicator has been developed in order to help traders who are daily struggling to find a strategy . I have always been acctracted by Ichimoku Strategy, however took me sometime figure out how it does work. Easy Moku makes Ichimoku Simple! Aspect: Easy Moku shows 2 principal ICHIMOKU signals:  kijun sen/tenken sen sen crossover  Span A Span B + Kijun sen/tenken sen Get Rid of all the Ichimoku Lines! On the Mt4 Chart the Easy Moku paints an Histogram: (
FREE
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Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.04.05 13:56 
 

good.

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.03.03 11:56 
 

The Best ¡¡¡¡

Itnas
334
Itnas 2021.01.22 00:46 
 

хороший индикатор, но под свой тайм фрейм, валюту, метал подстраивать все равно нужно.

Luigi Maria Luna
4217
Reply from developer Luigi Maria Luna 2021.01.22 13:06
Простите за плохой русский язык. да, конечно, он должен быть адаптирован для Forex, для металлов или нефти. В ближайшее время я предоставлю конкретные параметры для каждого актива.
Спасибо за отзыв!
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