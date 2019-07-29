VWAP and MVWAP Easy for MT5
- Indicators
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Eadvisors Software Inc.Estratégias de negociação automatizadas para o mercado financeiro.
Robôs de Negociação e indicadores.
[Automated trading strategies]
Contate o Desenvolvedor: eadvisorsbr@yahoo.com
- Version: 129.79
- Activations: 5
The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security.
This version is simple to use as we simplify the indicator entries and leave only the most used buffers. You can use it to integrate with your EA
Product Features
- Daily VWAP ploted at the chart.
- MOnthly VWAP ploted at the chart.
- Weekly VWAP ploted at the chart.
- EMA configurable VWAP ploted at the chart.
Indicator Parameters
- Daily VWAP Enable Option.
- Monthly VWAP Enable Option.
- Weekly VWAP Enable Option.
- EMA configurable VWAP Enable Option.
- EMA configurable period.