Volume OBV Average for MT5

The Volume Average Indicator plots an adjustable average mathed by the ON-BALANCE-VOLUME. You can use to see the volume points where the market works in favor to your trades, based on volume/price.  It works at all timeframes and instruments.


   Product Features

  • Volume Average ploted at the chart.

   Indicator Parameters

  • VOL Ema - Set the EMA vol períod you want work with.















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Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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