Volume OBV Average for MT5
- Indicators
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Eadvisors Software Inc.Estratégias de negociação automatizadas para o mercado financeiro.
Robôs de Negociação e indicadores.
[Automated trading strategies]
Contate o Desenvolvedor: eadvisorsbr@yahoo.com
- Version: 117.219
- Activations: 5
The Volume Average Indicator plots an adjustable average mathed by the ON-BALANCE-VOLUME. You can use to see the volume points where the market works in favor to your trades, based on volume/price. It works at all timeframes and instruments.
Product Features
- Volume Average ploted at the chart.
Indicator Parameters
- VOL Ema - Set the EMA vol períod you want work with.