POWR Rise Coming

This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run.

HOW TO USE

1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way!

This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what our traders do is open their chart and move the input number up and down until the top peaks and bottom valleys are matched with a warning of Rise or Drop. We do it this way since every stock, forex and crypto will have a different way it moves and breaths. Feel free to copy the settings we use on the indicator coaching videos if you happen to trade the same Crypto or Forex.

PRO TIP

What does “This indicator NEVER REPAINTS mean? Never repainting indicators never change their values on the closed bars. Once a certain bar has closed, these indicators will not change values on any of the closed bars. Each closed bar has its open, close, high and low levels which never change whenever a bar has closed. An indicator value too should not change as long as they are based on closed bars. Repainting indicators can lead to confusion, therefore we emphasize NEVER repaints as a plus!

BONUS FEATURES

If you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. We have coded in the ability for you to change the sensitivity to increase or decrease the amount of 'Rise Coming' signals.