MT5 To Telegram Signals Notifier

Superior MT5 To Telegram Signals Notifier

OVERVIEW
Superior MT5 To Telegram Signals Notifier is a smart bridge tool for MetaTrader 5 that instantly sends your trading activity directly to your Telegram phone app, channels, or group chats. It tracks your account in real time and broadcasts trade openings, closures, modifications, pending orders, and clear chart screenshots automatically using a simple Telegram Bot.

Whether you run a VIP signal channel and want to share trades automatically without copy-pasting, or you want to watch your trading bots and account balance from your phone while away from home, this tool handles everything cleanly and instantly.

WHAT YOU CAN USE IT FOR
- Automate Your Signal Groups: Instantly broadcast trades, Stop Loss updates, and Take Profit hits from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to your Telegram subscribers.
- Watch Your Account Away From Home: Monitor your active trades, balance, and account safety from your phone without needing to log into your computer or VPS.
- Trade Documentation and Journaling: Automatically save high-quality chart screenshots whenever trades open or close so you can review your trading history later.

KEY FEATURES
Complete Trade Notifications:
- Market Orders: Instant alerts when Market Buy or Sell trades open, close, or partially close.
- Pending Orders: Alerts when Limit and Stop orders are placed, modified, executed, or cancelled.
- Live Trade Edits: Immediate alerts whenever you or your trading robot modify an active Stop Loss or Take Profit level.

Customizable Message Formatting:
- Easily choose which details to show or hide in your Telegram alerts. You can hide private information like Order Tickets, Lot Sizes, Account Balance, or Dollar Profit if sharing to public groups.
- Messages use clean formatting and neat symbols so they read clearly on mobile phones and desktop Telegram.

Automatic and Manual Chart Screenshots:
- Automatic Capture: Automatically takes a clean screenshot of your chart when trades open or close and attaches it directly to your Telegram alert message.
- One-Click Manual Capture: Includes a convenient button right on your chart screen that lets you snap and send a live chart photo to your Telegram group anytime you want.

On-Chart Control Panel:
- Features a neat graphical panel on your chart so you can control your Telegram alerts without having to reopen the settings menu.
- Includes quick buttons to send a Test Message, check connectivity, trigger an Instant Account Report, or turn alerts on/off immediately.

Account Safety and Drawdown Alerts:
- Floating Loss Protection: Continuously monitors your account equity and balance. If your open loss crosses a percentage limit you chose, it immediately sends a high-priority warning message to your phone.
- Margin Warning: Alerts you immediately if your available margin drops below safe levels so you can protect your funds.

Scheduled Summary Reports:
- Hourly Updates: Optional updates showing your current Balance, Free Margin, and Open Profit/Loss.
- Daily Account Statement: Sends an automatic summary report at your set time every day, showing your total completed trades, win rate, and net results for the day.

INPUT PARAMETERS REFERENCE
Telegram Settings:
- InpBotToken: Enter your Telegram Bot API token string obtained from @BotFather.
- InpChatID: Enter your destination Chat ID, Channel ID (usually starts with -100), or Group ID.

Expert Advisor Filtering:
- InpIncludeMagics: Enter specific EA Magic Numbers you want to broadcast (leaves unlisted trades ignored).
- InpExcludeMagics: Enter specific Magic Numbers you want to block from sending alerts.

Notification Switches (True / False):
- NotifyOnOpen: Turn alerts on/off for opening market trades.
- NotifyOnClose: Turn alerts on/off for closing trades.
- NotifyOnModify: Turn alerts on/off for SL and TP level adjustments.
- NotifyOnPending: Turn alerts on/off for limit and stop orders.
- IncludeScreenshots: Automatically attach chart screenshots to trade alerts.

Safety Limits:
- MaxDrawdownPercent: Set a percentage limit (like 5.0) to trigger an immediate emergency equity warning alert.
- MinMarginLevel: Set a margin level ratio (like 200.0) to trigger low margin warning alarms.

HOW TO SET UP IN 4 SIMPLE STEPS
1. Create Your Telegram Bot:
   - Open Telegram, search for @BotFather, and type /newbot. Choose a name for your bot, and copy the HTTP API Token it gives you.
2. Get Your Chat ID:
   - For Personal Alerts: Search for @getidsbot on Telegram and click Start to get your personal integer ID number.
   - For Channels or Groups: Add your new Bot to your Telegram Channel/Group as an Admin so it has permission to post messages and images. Then add @getidsbot temporarily to see your Channel numerical ID (starts with -100).
3. Allow WebRequest in MetaTrader 5 (Important Step!):
   - In MetaTrader 5, click on Tools -> Options at the top menu (Ctrl+O) and go to the "Expert Advisors" tab.
   - Check the box that says: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
   - Type in the Telegram API address: https://api.telegram.org and click OK.
4. Start Broadcasting:
   - Attach the tool to your MetaTrader 5 chart. Paste your Bot Token and Chat ID into the inputs tab. Make sure Auto Trading is on, and click the on-chart "Test Message" button to confirm your phone receives the test alert!

HELPFUL LINKS AND SUPPORT
- Join our official channel for news, updates, and customer support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/014a65d0360adc01

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Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
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Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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4.23 (30)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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