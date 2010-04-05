Photocopy MT5

You can use it for:



How it works:



- In PROVIDER mode, the utility publishes deals in Telegram channel: order ticket, opening time, symbol, trade type, trading lot, as well as stop loss and take profit levels.

- In mode RECEIVER utility copies transactions from Telegram channel to your MT5 terminal. It can copy a lot with an increased or decreased lot, can reverse positions in the opposite direction, track the change in stop loss and take profit levels.





PARAMETERS: