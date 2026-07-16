SAB Advance Assistant Trade and Risk Panel
- Utilities
-
- Version: 47.4
- Updated: 16 July 2026
- Activations: 15
SAB Advance Assistant is a manual trade-management panel for MetaTrader 5.
Build every trade visually on the chart, control your exact risk, and let the
built-in engine handle partial take-profits, break-even and trailing — all from
one clean, resizable panel.
Designed for discretionary and ICT/SMC traders who want precision without
spreadsheets.
KEY FEATURES
- Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, TP1-TP5 and Final TP lines with live labels
(pips, cash amount, R:R, % and price)
- Automatic lot sizing from a risk % of balance or a fixed cash amount — the
lot is computed for you
- Up to 5 partial take-profits with per-TP lot distribution (% or exact lot)
and a Final TP that closes the remainder
- Movable Break-Even line (trigger vs TP1 or vs SL), adjusted with the mouse
- Trailing Stop in percent or pips, activating after TP1
- Link mode: prepare a full setup and slide the whole block (Entry+SL+TPs)
rigidly while keeping your R:R
- Pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop) with optional expiration
- Adopt existing positions opened outside the panel and manage them the same way
- Trade confirmation with risk/reward preview, high-risk warning, optional
1-click mode, daily-loss limit and max-lot cap
- Account & trading-conditions tab, chart-zone themes, one-click screenshots,
keyboard shortcuts (F1/F2)
- Bilingual EN/FR interface, compact/minimized mode, works on Windows and macOS
PLEASE NOTE
This is a manual trade-management panel — it does not trade by itself and
provides no signals. You decide every entry; the panel places your orders and
automates the management (partial TP, break-even, trailing) you configured.
Algo Trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5 for the management engine to run.