SAB Advance Assistant Trade and Risk Panel

SAB Advance Assistant is a manual trade-management panel for MetaTrader 5.
Build every trade visually on the chart, control your exact risk, and let the
built-in engine handle partial take-profits, break-even and trailing — all from
one clean, resizable panel.

Designed for discretionary and ICT/SMC traders who want precision without
spreadsheets.

KEY FEATURES
- Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, TP1-TP5 and Final TP lines with live labels
  (pips, cash amount, R:R, % and price)
- Automatic lot sizing from a risk % of balance or a fixed cash amount — the
  lot is computed for you
- Up to 5 partial take-profits with per-TP lot distribution (% or exact lot)
  and a Final TP that closes the remainder
- Movable Break-Even line (trigger vs TP1 or vs SL), adjusted with the mouse
- Trailing Stop in percent or pips, activating after TP1
- Link mode: prepare a full setup and slide the whole block (Entry+SL+TPs)
  rigidly while keeping your R:R
- Pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop) with optional expiration
- Adopt existing positions opened outside the panel and manage them the same way
- Trade confirmation with risk/reward preview, high-risk warning, optional
  1-click mode, daily-loss limit and max-lot cap
- Account & trading-conditions tab, chart-zone themes, one-click screenshots,
  keyboard shortcuts (F1/F2)
- Bilingual EN/FR interface, compact/minimized mode, works on Windows and macOS

PLEASE NOTE
This is a manual trade-management panel — it does not trade by itself and
provides no signals. You decide every entry; the panel places your orders and
automates the management (partial TP, break-even, trailing) you configured.
Algo Trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5 for the management engine to run.

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Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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SAB Price Alerts and Candle Timer
Sabin Florent Thenard
Indicators
SAB Price Alerts turns any level into a one-click, TradingView-style price alert — and keeps a clean candle countdown and the spread right next to the price. Click [+ Alert], drop a draggable line at any level, and the moment price crosses you get: - a BRANDED on-chart banner with the symbol, price and exact date/time, plus   an OK button to acknowledge it (no more plain MT5 popup), - a CUSTOM sound — Ding, Bell or Opening bell, bundled in the product   (nothing to install), - an optional PUSH
FREE
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