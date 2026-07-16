SAB Advance Assistant Trade and Risk Panel

SAB Advance Assistant is a manual trade-management panel for MetaTrader 5.

Build every trade visually on the chart, control your exact risk, and let the

built-in engine handle partial take-profits, break-even and trailing — all from

one clean, resizable panel.





Designed for discretionary and ICT/SMC traders who want precision without

spreadsheets.





KEY FEATURES

- Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, TP1-TP5 and Final TP lines with live labels

(pips, cash amount, R:R, % and price)

- Automatic lot sizing from a risk % of balance or a fixed cash amount — the

lot is computed for you

- Up to 5 partial take-profits with per-TP lot distribution (% or exact lot)

and a Final TP that closes the remainder

- Movable Break-Even line (trigger vs TP1 or vs SL), adjusted with the mouse

- Trailing Stop in percent or pips, activating after TP1

- Link mode: prepare a full setup and slide the whole block (Entry+SL+TPs)

rigidly while keeping your R:R

- Pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop) with optional expiration

- Adopt existing positions opened outside the panel and manage them the same way

- Trade confirmation with risk/reward preview, high-risk warning, optional

1-click mode, daily-loss limit and max-lot cap

- Account & trading-conditions tab, chart-zone themes, one-click screenshots,

keyboard shortcuts (F1/F2)

- Bilingual EN/FR interface, compact/minimized mode, works on Windows and macOS





PLEASE NOTE

This is a manual trade-management panel — it does not trade by itself and

provides no signals. You decide every entry; the panel places your orders and

automates the management (partial TP, break-even, trailing) you configured.

Algo Trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5 for the management engine to run.



