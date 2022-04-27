Pip Scalper MT5
- Indicators
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
AN INDICATOR FOR EVERYONE
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80796
Pip Scalper is for scalping trends. Stay in trends longer with this indicator. It works on all time frames and assets. Pick up daily pips with this tool. Use the 200 moving average to filter trades. Smaller time frames recommended. Use for day trading.
About and how to use:
- Pips Scalper is based on longer term trend trading.
- Buy on blue
- Sell on Red
- Use 200 moving average as filter and trade during active periods. Trade with larger trends and stay out of sideways markets