Pip Scalper MT5

AN INDICATOR FOR EVERYONE

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80796



Pip Scalper is for scalping trends. Stay in trends longer with this indicator. It works on all time frames and assets. Pick up daily pips with this tool. Use the 200 moving average to filter trades. Smaller time frames recommended. Use for day trading.





About and how to use:

Pips Scalper is based on longer term trend trading.

Buy on blue

Sell on Red

Use 200 moving average as filter and trade during active periods. Trade with larger trends and stay out of sideways markets



