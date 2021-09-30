Complex head and shoulders MT5

An indicator of patterns #24, #25, #26 and #27 ("Head and Shoulders", "Complex Head and Shoulders") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.



Parameters:

Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears

Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)

PeriodBars - indicator period

K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the smoother the row of peaks/valleys should be, so fewer patterns will be recognized

Head1 - with one head (normal "Head and Shoulders")

Head2 - with two heads

Head3 - with three heads

Head4 - with four heads

Head5 - with five heads

ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17

ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels

ShowLevels - show levels

ColUp - color of an upward line

ColDn - color of a downward line.

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.



It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.



Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars, K, different combinations of parameters Head1 - Head5.