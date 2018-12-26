Engulfing Candlestick Pattern Bulkowski

Engulfing Candlestick Bulkowski

The engulfing candlestick is a well-known candle pattern composed of two candles.

This indicator for showing engulfing candlestick that describe by Thomas Bulkowski.


If you need for MetaTrader 5 version, please visit here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34183


Feature Highlights

Show bullish engulfing and bearish engulfing.

  • Customizable "Up Symbol".
  • Customizable "Down Symbol".
  • Customizable symbol distance from candlestick.
  • Customizable "Down Color".
  • Customizable "Up Color".


Input Parameters

  • UpSymbol - Input symbol code from "wingdings" for bullish engulfing (default is arrow up).
  • DownSymbol - Input symbol code from "wingdings" for bearish engulfing (default is arrow down).
  • SymbolShift - Input symbol distance from candlestick.
  • DownColor - Input color for down symbol (bearish engulfing).
  • UpColor - Input color for up symbol (bullish engulfing).


Engulfing Candlestick definition by Thomas Bulkowski:

  • Bullish Engulfing

The first is a bearish candle followed by a bullish candle.

The bullish candle should have a close above the prior open and an open below the prior close.

In other words, the body of the bullish candle should engulf or overlap the body of the bearish candle.

Ignore the shadows. Shadows are unimportant.

  • Bearish Engulfing

The first is a bullish candle followed by a bearish candle.

The bearish candle should have a close below the prior open and an open above the prior close.

In other words, the body of the bearish candle should engulf or overlap the body of the bullish candle.

Ignore the shadows. Shadows are unimportant.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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