Gann Square of 9 Levels

This indicator is designed based on Mr. WD Gann's square of nine methods.
Using this indicator, we can enter the desired pivot price and, based on the coefficient we assign to it, extract 8 support and resistance numbers with 8 angles of 45, 90, 135, 180, 225, 270, 315, and 360.
Calculates 8 support and resistance points and draws support and resistance lines.
The coefficient is to triple the number of executions.

To select pivot points in which a price is a large number, by selecting coefficients of 0.1, 0. 01 , 0.001, and 0.0001, we can have support and resistance points appropriate to the time frame.
For example, the price of Bitcoin , which was 64,854 on April 14, 2021, can be used to perform three-digit calculations by selecting a coefficient of 0.0001.

To select pivot points whose price is a small number, by selecting coefficients higher than 10, 100, 1000, and 10000, we can have support and resistance points appropriate to the time frame.
For example, the price of Dodge coin, which was 0.7399 on May 8, 2021, we can perform three-digit calculations by selecting a coefficient of 100 indicators.


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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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ARKA Fisher MT5
Aren Davidian
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The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
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STM Signal MT5
Aren Davidian
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Introducing the Professional Arka STM Signal Indicator With Arka Candle Close Time – 100% Free Version Fast, Accurate, and Unmatched in Identifying Trading Opportunities This indicator is the result of combining advanced price action analysis with specialized market algorithms, delivering clear, timely, and profitable signals. Completely Free – No Installation or Usage Limits ️ An automated trading bot, fully synchronized with it, is also ready to run. The Power of ARKA STM Signa
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ARKA Logical Trader vL MT5
Aren Davidian
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This indicator is based on Mr. Mark Fisher's ACD strategy, based on the book "The Logical Trader." - OR lines - A lines - C lines - Daily pivot range - N days pivot range - Customizable trading session - Drawing OR with the desired time Drawing levels A and C based on daily ATR or constant number - Possibility to display daily and last day pivots in color zone - Displaying the status of daily PMAs (layer 4) in the corner of the chart - Show the order of daily pivot placement with multi-day piv
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HeikinAshi Delta
Aren Davidian
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This Indicator is based on Mr. Dan Valcu ideas. Bodies of candles(open-close) are the main component used to indicate and assess trend direction, strength, and reversals. The indicator measures difference between Heikin Ashi close and open. Measuring the height of candle bodies leads to extreme values that point to trend slowdowns. Thus quantifies Heikin Ashi to get earlier signals. I used this indicator on Heiken Ashi charts but, it's possible to choose to calculate Body size based on Heik
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Candle Close Time MT5
Aren Davidian
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Introducing the Professional Indicator ARKA – Candle Close Time Do you want to always know the exact remaining time for the current candle to close? Or do you want to instantly see the real-time broker spread right on your chart without any extra calculations? The ARKA – Candle Close Time indicator is designed exactly for this purpose: a simple yet extremely powerful tool for traders who value clarity, precision, and speed in their trading. Key Features: Displays the exact time re
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ARKA Logical Trader vL MT4
Aren Davidian
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This indicator is based on Mr. Mark Fisher's ACD strategy, based on the book "The Logical Trader." - OR lines - A lines - C lines - Daily pivot range - N days pivot range - Customizable trading session - Drawing OR with the desired time Drawing levels A and C based on daily ATR or constant number - Possibility to display daily and last day pivots in color zone - Displaying the status of daily PMAs (layer 4) in the corner of the chart - Show the order of daily pivot placement with multi-day pi
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HaDelta
Aren Davidian
Indicators
This Indicator is based on Mr. Dan Valcu ideas. Bodies of candles(open-close) are the main component used to indicate and assess trend direction, strength, and reversals. The indicator measures difference between Heikin Ashi close and open. Measuring the height of candle bodies leads to extreme values that point to trend slowdowns. Thus quantifies Heikin Ashi to get earlier signals. I used this indicator on Heiken Ashi charts but, it's possible to choose to calculate Body size based on Heik
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ARKA Qstick MT5
Aren Davidian
Indicators
This indicator idea comes from Tushar Chande called Qstick. Technical indicators quantify trend direction and strength in different ways. One way is to use the difference between close and open for each bar and to sum it up over a period of time. The formual is: Qstick (period ) = Average ((close-open ), period ) In this indicator, we can choose how to calculate body by two famous chart types. The first and default indicator settings are based on Heiken Ashi chart, and the second is based
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ARKA Fisher
Aren Davidian
Indicators
The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
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STM Signal MT4
Aren Davidian
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Introducing the Professional Arka STM Signal Indicator With Arka Candle Close Time – 100% Free Version Fast, Accurate, and Unmatched in Identifying Trading Opportunities This indicator is the result of combining advanced price action analysis with specialized market algorithms, delivering clear, timely, and profitable signals. Completely Free – No Installation or Usage Limits ️ An automated trading bot, fully synchronized with it, is also ready to run. The Power of ARKA   STM Si
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ARKA Qstick MT4
Aren Davidian
Indicators
This indicator idea comes from Tushar Chande called Qstick. Technical indicators quantify trend direction and strength in different ways. One way is to use the difference between close and open for each bar and to sum it up over a period of time. The formual is: Qstick (period ) = Average ((close-open ), period ) In this indicator, we can choose how to calculate body by two famous chart types. The first and default indicator settings are based on Heiken Ashi chart, and the second is based
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Candle Close Time MT4
Aren Davidian
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the Professional Indicator ARKA – Candle Close Time Do you want to always know the exact remaining time for the current candle to close? Or do you want to instantly see the real-time broker spread right on your chart without any extra calculations? The ARKA – Candle Close Time indicator is designed exactly for this purpose: a simple yet extremely powerful tool for traders who value clarity, precision, and speed in their trading. Key Features: Displays the exact time re
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ARKA Fisher Pro MT4
Aren Davidian
Indicators
The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
Lunexa MT4
Aren Davidian
Experts
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT5 Version   :   h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143765 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
ARKA Fisher Pro MT5
Aren Davidian
Indicators
The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
Lunexa MT5
Aren Davidian
Experts
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT4 Version   :     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143759 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
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