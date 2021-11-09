Gann Square of 9 Levels
- Indicators
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Aren DavidianHello, I'm Aren Davidian, the founder and visionary behind ARKA, your go-to source for cutting-edge trading tools and expert insights. With over 14 years of experience in IT security within the Forex market, my journey into this captivating world began nearly four years ago.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator is designed based on Mr. WD Gann's square of nine methods.
Using this indicator, we can enter the desired pivot price and, based on the coefficient we assign to it, extract 8 support and resistance numbers with 8 angles of 45, 90, 135, 180, 225, 270, 315, and 360.
Calculates 8 support and resistance points and draws support and resistance lines.
The coefficient is to triple the number of executions.
To select pivot points in which a price is a large number, by selecting coefficients of 0.1, 0. 01 , 0.001, and 0.0001, we can have support and resistance points appropriate to the time frame.
For example, the price of Bitcoin , which was 64,854 on April 14, 2021, can be used to perform three-digit calculations by selecting a coefficient of 0.0001.
To select pivot points whose price is a small number, by selecting coefficients higher than 10, 100, 1000, and 10000, we can have support and resistance points appropriate to the time frame.
For example, the price of Dodge coin, which was 0.7399 on May 8, 2021, we can perform three-digit calculations by selecting a coefficient of 100 indicators.
Using this indicator, we can enter the desired pivot price and, based on the coefficient we assign to it, extract 8 support and resistance numbers with 8 angles of 45, 90, 135, 180, 225, 270, 315, and 360.
Calculates 8 support and resistance points and draws support and resistance lines.
The coefficient is to triple the number of executions.
To select pivot points in which a price is a large number, by selecting coefficients of 0.1, 0. 01 , 0.001, and 0.0001, we can have support and resistance points appropriate to the time frame.
For example, the price of Bitcoin , which was 64,854 on April 14, 2021, can be used to perform three-digit calculations by selecting a coefficient of 0.0001.
To select pivot points whose price is a small number, by selecting coefficients higher than 10, 100, 1000, and 10000, we can have support and resistance points appropriate to the time frame.
For example, the price of Dodge coin, which was 0.7399 on May 8, 2021, we can perform three-digit calculations by selecting a coefficient of 100 indicators.