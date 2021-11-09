Gann Square of 9 Levels

This indicator is designed based on Mr.

Gann's square of nine methods.

Using this indicator, we can enter the desired

pivot

price and, based on the coefficient we assign to it, extract 8

support and resistance

numbers with 8 angles of 45, 90, 135, 180, 225, 270, 315, and 360.

Calculates 8

support and resistance

points and draws

support and resistance

lines.

The coefficient is to triple the number of executions.

To select

pivot points

in which a price is a large number, by selecting coefficients of 0.1, 0.

, 0.001, and 0.0001, we can have

support and resistance

points appropriate to the time frame.

For example, the price of

, which was 64,854 on April 14, 2021, can be used to perform three-digit calculations by selecting a coefficient of 0.0001.

To select

pivot points

whose price is a small number, by selecting coefficients higher than 10, 100, 1000, and 10000, we can have

support and resistance

points appropriate to the time frame.

For example, the price of Dodge coin, which was 0.7399 on May 8, 2021, we can perform three-digit calculations by selecting a coefficient of 100 indicators.



