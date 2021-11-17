Ticks CCI 4
- Indicators
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 17 November 2021
The Commodity Channel Index(CCI) indicator drawn using a tick chart.
After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.
Parameters:
- period - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation.
- calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of CCI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Commodity Channel Index section of MQL5 Reference.
- The oscillator has required direction.
- Reverse behind the overbought/oversold level.
- Divergence of the oscillator and price.
- Double divergence of the oscillator and price.
Buffer indexes: 0 - CCI_LINE, 1 - SIGNAL_UP, 2 - SIGNAL_DOWN.