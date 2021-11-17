Ticks CCI 4

The Commodity Channel Index(CCI) indicator drawn using a tick chart.

After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.

Parameters:

  • period - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation.
  • calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.

The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of CCI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Commodity Channel Index section of MQL5 Reference.

  • The oscillator has required direction.
  • Reverse behind the overbought/oversold level.
  • Divergence of the oscillator and price.
  • Double divergence of the oscillator and price.

Buffer indexes: 0 - CCI_LINE, 1 - SIGNAL_UP, 2 - SIGNAL_DOWN.

