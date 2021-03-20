Stochastic Visual MTF for MT4
- Indicators
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Naththapach Thanakulchayananขอบคุณ ขอบคุณ ขอบคุณนะ ดีจังเลย
Thank You, Thank You, Thank You for the Best
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 20 March 2021
- Activations: 5
This MT4 indicator, Stochastic Visual MTF, summarize the oscillator values in color graphic for both Main and Signal in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi timeframes (9) and sum of the total Main and Signal oscillator values which is an important information for traders especially you can see all oscillator values in visualized graphic easily, You can add more by Shift, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.