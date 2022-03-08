Lot Size Calculator for MT4

Every trader knows that he or she should never Risk more than 5% (or 7%) per trade. This is a Money Management law and an usable LotSize should be calculated each time because a trader must use a different StopLoss value  for different trading levels. This indicator will calculate an appropriate LotSize for the moment when you will put it on the chart and each time you will drag the "Stop Loss Line" in any direction.


LIMITED TIME OFFER: All our premium indicators are available for only 50$, by accessing our MQL5 blog you will find all the details of our premium indicators. Click here.

Inputs

  • MAX_RISK_PER_TRADE- How many percentages the trader will risk per trade.
  • CUSTOM_BALANCE- Define the amount that will be used to calculate the Risk. 0 => The calculator will use account Balance.
  • ENTRY_PRICE_LINE_COLOR - color of the TP (Take Profit) line
  • STOP_PRICE_LINE_COLOR- color of the SL (Stop Loss) line
  • SPREAD_LINE_COLOR -  color of the ask line price.

Key Features

  • The user can drag and drop the entry price line.
  • The user can drag and drop the stoploss price line.
  • If the entry price line is above the stop-loss price line, the calculator will identify the trade as a Buy order.
  • If the entry price line is below the stop-loss price line, the calculator will identify the trade as a Sell order.


Contact 

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.

Filter:
Ifeanyi_daniel1997
14
Ifeanyi_daniel1997 2022.06.24 21:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jia Bin Zheng
309
Jia Bin Zheng 2022.03.09 09:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review