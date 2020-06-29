Trend Line Map Pro MT5

4.09

Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for Trend Screener Indicator. It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) .

It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,  the Trend Line Map Pro will not work. 

  

LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ )

By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicators with analysis examples : Click Here


1. Advantages You Get Easy

  • Display Buy and Sell signals based on Currencies and Time Frames.
  • Evaluate how many pips the price increased or decreased since the arrows appeared in the chart. ( Trend Screener Indicators Arrows )
  • Display the timing of signals.
  • Getting a multi-timeframe and multi-currencies  Alerts to buy and sell alerts.

2. How to use Trend Line Map

All Trend Line Map documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here.


3. Tips to improve indicator calculation performance

1. Ensure that you download the data of the pairs that you will analyze.
2. Set the Update Frequency to 60 seconds. ( Default 20 seconds )
3. The maximum number of pairs to monitor should be more than 12 pairs to have a maximum performance of the trend performance calculation.
4. Attach indicator to H1 timeframe.


4. Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, Contact me via Private Message.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.

Reviews 14
isaqueab83
66
isaqueab83 2024.08.06 13:38 
 

I would like to thank Sayadi for the support he gave me regarding my doubts regarding his trading system. He was very attentive and simply a fantastic guy. As for the indicators, they are incredibly accurate. I am very satisfied with everything. I recommend him to everyone! I appreciate your work, Sayad.

$heik @hmed
156
$heik @hmed 2024.01.11 16:37 
 

Another purchase and yes another 5 star product. Well please and does the job very well. Still working out a few thing but getting through like butter. Thank you sir.

Bragnimo
99
Bragnimo 2023.11.02 12:41 
 

This product is excellent. It allows you to screen the market and summarize multi-currency sentiment in a single chart. It will optimize your time and energy by giving you information on new trends forming. The service is 5 stars with great responsiveness and kindness.

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Tran Ky Phat
571
Tran Ky Phat 2024.08.19 00:59 
 

The `Trend Line Map` is very slow and always crashes after some time (it costs the memory about 200mb ~ 500mb RAM). We have to remove and re-add it again. The MT5 log always has the message`2024.08.19 05:29:47.782 Trend Line Map Pro MT5.ex5::Indicators\Market\Trend Line (AUDNZD,H1) indicator is too slow, 3063 ms. rewrite the indicator, please`.

It also always freezes our MT5 and all the chart updates on the MT5 are using it.

We cannot trade on the chart that installs the Map Screener. I asked the Support and did anything they wanted, but the issue was still the same.

In general, The`Trend Line Map Pro` is useless since it always crashes after a few hours.

Besides that the functionality doesn't provide more information compared with the `Trend Screener Pro`, It's just shows everything that displayed on the `Trend Screener Pro`.

So We don't need to buy this add-on

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.11.22 15:27
Hi sir, Thank you for taking the time to write your review. The addons depend on the needs of traders. Some traders need a scanner for the arrows and this addon will do the job for us. About performance, as i explained you need to change the max history bar in MT5 to 1000 and download the historical bars of the pairs that you will analyze.
--
I will send you a private message ASAP to assist you how in setting correctly the trend line map indicator in your MT5. Best regards.
isaqueab83
66
isaqueab83 2024.08.06 13:38 
 

I would like to thank Sayadi for the support he gave me regarding my doubts regarding his trading system. He was very attentive and simply a fantastic guy. As for the indicators, they are incredibly accurate. I am very satisfied with everything. I recommend him to everyone! I appreciate your work, Sayad.

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.11.22 15:28
Thank you so much for your kind words and thoughtful review! I'm thrilled to hear that I could help address your doubts and that you're satisfied with the trading system and indicators. Your recommendation means a lot to me, and it motivates me to keep providing the best support possible. If you ever need further assistance or have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out. Wishing you great success in your trading journey!
Natascha Jeske
181
Natascha Jeske 2024.07.23 14:54 
 

Leider nur Verluste, obwohl ich 180 Euro bei diesem Verkäufer abgegeben habe. Signale sind oft sehr falsch. Großartiger Support.

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.07.23 16:25
Hi Sir, Thank you for taking the time to write your review. We did not receive any message from you requesting support. I'm contacting you now to check what issue you're facing. We are always available to provide the necessary support for our customers. I believe there might be a misunderstanding about how to use this indicator. It is just an add-on and should not be used alone. Best regards, Sayadi Ashref
Michel
177
Michel 2024.04.12 12:12 
 

For me this is unworkable. Very slow loading/ or not even loading if used with many pairs (which is the reason you want to use it in first place imo). Maybe it is only works on slow pc's seen the positive other reviews. Tried it on high-end pc. After all MT is just a shitty program that was build for 80's.

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.04.19 17:00
Hi sir, Thank you for taking the time to write your review. The trend line map indicator is a signal calculator and its not a simple indicator. You need to download the historical data of pairs that you will analyze and also reduce the historical bars in MT5 to 1000. It will work perfectly with you. I'm now sending you a private message to assist you further. Please don't worry, I'm here to offer you all the necessary support. Best regards.
SAYADI Ashref.
$heik @hmed
156
$heik @hmed 2024.01.11 16:37 
 

Another purchase and yes another 5 star product. Well please and does the job very well. Still working out a few thing but getting through like butter. Thank you sir.

Bragnimo
99
Bragnimo 2023.11.02 12:41 
 

This product is excellent. It allows you to screen the market and summarize multi-currency sentiment in a single chart. It will optimize your time and energy by giving you information on new trends forming. The service is 5 stars with great responsiveness and kindness.

Jerry Slagger
92
Jerry Slagger 2023.09.15 21:38 
 

This is an excellent add-on for Trend Screener Pro. I have this, TS Pro, and HH LL setup as a "dashboard" chart. From there, I can identify pairs to trade. Then on another chart, I have SR Pro with Pair Navigator enabled. So I can change charts fast and have the needed indicators on all the charts I change to. Sayadi is awesome and responsive to any question I have. I recommend reviewing the videos and documentation provide multiple times while you learn how to best use this indicator. Then reach out for help as you need it.

JCJ
851
JCJ 2023.04.03 02:48 
 

Nice add on to the trend screener pro

T.J.Sch_318798
228
T.J.Sch_318798 2023.03.02 18:33 
 

This indicator is excellent. It greatly helps you to identify great teading oportunities & trend predictor helps correctly predict the trend and avoid traps. The service provided by Sayadi is amazing. This & trend predictor are excellent choice for having great - safe trading.

pdev
616
pdev 2023.02.06 08:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Johan Ferdianto
135
Johan Ferdianto 2022.03.05 18:35 
 

I already have version for MT4, I complete for MT5 too. Great job, good Indicator

Maungfortrading
364
Maungfortrading 2022.02.08 14:15 
 

Best Indicator !!

caichenyi
106
caichenyi 2021.09.06 14:51 
 

I try to run `Trend Screener Pro` and `Trend Line Map` in MT5 at the same time. It can only run for a short time about 15 mins, then the 2 Indicators wouldn't update and the Chart will freeze.

If I close `Trend Line Map`, it works normally.

please help to check this issue. this issue block uses these indicators.

Besides, It's only V5.10, the version is so low than MT4(Trend Line Map).

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2021.09.09 18:26
Hi sir. Thank you for your review. You can't attach 2 screeners in the same chart, you need to have one screener per chart sir. Example :
1. Chart 1 => Trend Screener Pro
2. Chart 2 => Trend Line Map Pro. In this way, you can run both 2 indicators sir to analyze the trend, sir. Please if you have any questions, feel free to contact me, sir. Imporant Note :
- MT4 version is faster because MT4 is much faster in managing multi-currencies data than MT5 sir. - Please make sure that you have historical data available to make the indicator much faster in loading signals. It's a signal calculator and not a simple indicator sir. Best regards.
SAYADI Ashref.
Crypto King
177
Crypto King 2021.01.17 09:08 
 

Another Great product from Mr. Sayadi ! Thank you.

STE S.S.COMPANY
305950
Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2021.01.17 09:30
Thx u sir.
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