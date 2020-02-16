Trend Monitor for MT4

4.23

Introducing our latest offering in the world of trading indicators: the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator, now available for free download on the MQL5 market! Designed to revolutionize the way you identify trend direction, this powerful tool employs a unique histogram visualization coupled with moving average angles to provide you with unparalleled insights into market dynamics.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: All our premium indicators are available for only 50$, by accessing our MQL5 blog you will find all the details of our premium indicators. Click here.

To Join Finansya Indicators & EAs channel : Click Here

At the heart of this indicator lies a sophisticated algorithm that calculates the angle of the moving average, presenting it in the form of a dynamic histogram. By interpreting the histogram's fluctuations, traders can effortlessly discern the prevailing trend direction, whether it's bullish, bearish, or consolidating.

But that's not all – we understand the importance of timely notifications in the fast-paced world of trading. That's why our Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator comes fully equipped with customizable alert functionalities. Receive instant notifications directly to your preferred device whenever a significant trend shift is detected, ensuring you never miss out on lucrative trading opportunities.

What truly sets this indicator apart is its accessibility – it's 100% free to download! We believe in democratizing access to advanced trading tools, empowering traders of all levels to make informed decisions and maximize their potential for success.

Don't hesitate – enhance your trading strategy today with the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator. Download it for free now and take your trading to new heights!


    Key Features:

    1. **Moving Average Angle Visualization:** This indicator provides a clear and intuitive representation of market trends through a dynamic histogram based on the angle of the moving average. Easily identify the direction of the trend at a glance, whether it's upward, downward, or sideways.

    2. **Customizable Alerts:** Stay ahead of the curve with customizable alert functionalities. Receive real-time notifications directly to your device whenever the indicator detects a significant trend shift, ensuring you never miss out on profitable trading opportunities.

    3. **User-Friendly Interface:** Designed with simplicity in mind, the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator offers a user-friendly interface that is easy to understand and navigate. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced professional, harnessing the power of this indicator is a breeze.

    4. **Versatile Application:** Adapt the indicator to suit your unique trading style and preferences. With adjustable parameters and settings, you can tailor the indicator to align with your specific trading strategy, whether you prefer scalping, day trading, or swing trading.

    5. **Free to Download:** Enjoy unrestricted access to this advanced trading tool without any cost. Unlike other indicators that come with a hefty price tag, the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator is completely free to download, ensuring equal opportunities for all traders to leverage its benefits.

    6. **Compatibility:** Seamlessly integrate the indicator into your preferred trading platform with ease. Whether you're using MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5, our indicator is compatible with both platforms, providing you with maximum flexibility and convenience.

    Experience the power of the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator today – download it for free and elevate your trading to new heights!

    Documentations (  Instructions )

    All the Trend Monitor indicator, documentations ( Instructions ) are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here.


    Bestsellers indicators

    All our free and our best seller indicators are available in our MQL5 seller profile, Click here.


    Contact

    If you have some questions or if you need help, please contact me via Private Message.


    Author

    SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.


    Reviews 76
    Александр Тимков
    81
    Александр Тимков 2024.04.21 14:24 
     

    Потрясающий индикатор! Спасибо!

    heiko v.piechowski
    2029
    heiko v.piechowski 2024.03.26 20:31 
     

    good indicator, thanks for sharing

    Amin Moayyeri
    58
    Amin Moayyeri 2023.05.11 12:23 
     

    Thank you

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    gallard_a
    255
    gallard_a 2024.05.18 09:00 
     

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    Laurence Sanders
    162
    Laurence Sanders 2024.05.17 12:57 
     

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    rovinades
    431
    rovinades 2024.05.17 12:22 
     

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    Solene Clement
    370
    Solene Clement 2024.05.17 11:27 
     

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    Troy
    224
    Troy 2024.05.09 09:29 
     

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    JayFx
    182
    JayFx 2024.05.09 08:54 
     

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    Calix Fujimoto
    467
    Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 09:06 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Александр Тимков
    81
    Александр Тимков 2024.04.21 14:24 
     

    Потрясающий индикатор! Спасибо!

    heiko v.piechowski
    2029
    heiko v.piechowski 2024.03.26 20:31 
     

    good indicator, thanks for sharing

    Amin Moayyeri
    58
    Amin Moayyeri 2023.05.11 12:23 
     

    Thank you

    Adamow
    26
    Adamow 2023.04.14 03:35 
     

    Thanks for sharing

    Tamas Molnar
    608
    Tamas Molnar 2023.02.25 00:01 
     

    I love it :) never mind :) it's impossible to use it well, it takes a lot for the entrance. it is not enough to use 1-2 such indicators. and this pointer goes back in time because of the data. anyway, it's good for a start and 1 indicator

    topline8000
    1144
    topline8000 2023.02.16 12:09 
     

    it's ok

    BOGDANOFF-BANK
    65
    BOGDANOFF-BANK 2022.12.16 06:09 
     

    Не загружается!

    Moze Reilly
    39
    Moze Reilly 2022.11.23 08:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ko-saku Takagita
    448
    Ko-saku Takagita 2022.11.08 02:37 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    philippe germain
    2800
    philippe germain 2022.10.10 18:34 
     

    Interesting indicator Possible to have an ea using this indicator?

    sousensei
    124
    sousensei 2022.10.10 16:54 
     

    使い方がわからない

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    305950
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2022.10.10 16:56
    Thank you for your review. Can i know whats the issue with our indicator?
    Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
    2009
    Mauro Giuseppe Tondo 2022.10.03 13:24 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Juan_Carlos_Kratos
    147
    Juan_Carlos_Kratos 2022.07.12 18:49 
     

    Hola Sr. Sayadi, Gracias por este buen indicador, pero tengo un problema, con él, cuando lo pruebo con un simulador aparecen flechas en el gráfico principal indicando el momento de entrar en el mercado. Pero cuando lo añado al gráfico normal, no aparecen, aunque lo programe en la pantalla de parámetros de entrada, no sé porqué, si fuera tan amable de contestarme y guiarme en su instalación le estaría muy agradecido.

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