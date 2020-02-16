Trend Monitor for MT4
- Indicators
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STE S.S.COMPANYHello,
my name is Ashraf a fintech Software Engineer.
I create amazing forex indicators and expert advisors for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5, the best trading platforms.
Use my service and let me build your trading strategies ( Indicator coding or EA coding ) by click on bellow link
- Version: 18.0
- Updated: 20 July 2021
Introducing our latest offering in the world of trading indicators: the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator, now available for free download on the MQL5 market! Designed to revolutionize the way you identify trend direction, this powerful tool employs a unique histogram visualization coupled with moving average angles to provide you with unparalleled insights into market dynamics.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: All our premium indicators are available for only 50$, by accessing our MQL5 blog you will find all the details of our premium indicators. Click here.
To Join Finansya Indicators & EAs channel : Click Here
At the heart of this indicator lies a sophisticated algorithm that calculates the angle of the moving average, presenting it in the form of a dynamic histogram. By interpreting the histogram's fluctuations, traders can effortlessly discern the prevailing trend direction, whether it's bullish, bearish, or consolidating.
But that's not all – we understand the importance of timely notifications in the fast-paced world of trading. That's why our Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator comes fully equipped with customizable alert functionalities. Receive instant notifications directly to your preferred device whenever a significant trend shift is detected, ensuring you never miss out on lucrative trading opportunities.
What truly sets this indicator apart is its accessibility – it's 100% free to download! We believe in democratizing access to advanced trading tools, empowering traders of all levels to make informed decisions and maximize their potential for success.
Don't hesitate – enhance your trading strategy today with the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator. Download it for free now and take your trading to new heights!
Key Features:
Experience the power of the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator today – download it for free and elevate your trading to new heights!
Documentations ( Instructions )
All the Trend Monitor indicator, documentations ( Instructions ) are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here.
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Contact
If you have some questions or if you need help, please contact me via Private Message.
Author
SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.
Потрясающий индикатор! Спасибо!