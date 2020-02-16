Trend Monitor for MT4

Introducing our latest offering in the world of trading indicators: the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator, now available for free download on the MQL5 market! Designed to revolutionize the way you identify trend direction, this powerful tool employs a unique histogram visualization coupled with moving average angles to provide you with unparalleled insights into market dynamics.

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At the heart of this indicator lies a sophisticated algorithm that calculates the angle of the moving average, presenting it in the form of a dynamic histogram. By interpreting the histogram's fluctuations, traders can effortlessly discern the prevailing trend direction, whether it's bullish, bearish, or consolidating.

But that's not all – we understand the importance of timely notifications in the fast-paced world of trading. That's why our Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator comes fully equipped with customizable alert functionalities. Receive instant notifications directly to your preferred device whenever a significant trend shift is detected, ensuring you never miss out on lucrative trading opportunities.

What truly sets this indicator apart is its accessibility – it's 100% free to download! We believe in democratizing access to advanced trading tools, empowering traders of all levels to make informed decisions and maximize their potential for success.

Don't hesitate – enhance your trading strategy today with the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator. Download it for free now and take your trading to new heights!





Key Features:

1. **Moving Average Angle Visualization:** This indicator provides a clear and intuitive representation of market trends through a dynamic histogram based on the angle of the moving average. Easily identify the direction of the trend at a glance, whether it's upward, downward, or sideways.





2. **Customizable Alerts:** Stay ahead of the curve with customizable alert functionalities. Receive real-time notifications directly to your device whenever the indicator detects a significant trend shift, ensuring you never miss out on profitable trading opportunities.





3. **User-Friendly Interface:** Designed with simplicity in mind, the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator offers a user-friendly interface that is easy to understand and navigate. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced professional, harnessing the power of this indicator is a breeze.





4. **Versatile Application:** Adapt the indicator to suit your unique trading style and preferences. With adjustable parameters and settings, you can tailor the indicator to align with your specific trading strategy, whether you prefer scalping, day trading, or swing trading.





5. **Free to Download:** Enjoy unrestricted access to this advanced trading tool without any cost. Unlike other indicators that come with a hefty price tag, the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator is completely free to download, ensuring equal opportunities for all traders to leverage its benefits.





6. **Compatibility:** Seamlessly integrate the indicator into your preferred trading platform with ease. Whether you're using MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5, our indicator is compatible with both platforms, providing you with maximum flexibility and convenience.





Experience the power of the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator today – download it for free and elevate your trading to new heights!

Documentations ( I nstructions )

All the Trend Monitor indicator, documentations ( Instructions ) are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here.





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Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, please contact me via Private Message.





Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.



