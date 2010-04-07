Basket Trades Panel

Basket trading is very interesting for those who are familiar with it. It is also very profitable if you know your way round BUT can be very destructive to anyone’s account if care is not taken. However, there are Basket traders all around making good incomes with it with ease.

What it can do:

This utility is created for them to remove the stress of opening trade on each of the currency symbol group.

At just a click, it opens the symbol’s entire group of currency pair ORDERS in any of the direction it is meant to be either Buy or Sell, thereby save the trader some pips that may be lost during time lapses trying to open each order one by one.

It also closes the individual currency or symbol group for the orders at a click.

It can also close all existing open orders by the panel or by any other means if desired.

How to use:

1. Attach to your chart window and turn on ‘Automated Trading’ otherwise it will not work

2. When you get the signal from your own trading system for a buy or sell trade

3. If it is a SELL signal, you will click on ‘SELL’ button but if it is a BUY signal, then click on ‘BUY’ button and it will instantly open ORDERS according to your button command

4. When you are have made enough pips or profits, click on the symbol name at the top and all the group symbol pairs ORDERS shall be closed.

5. If you have about two or three different symbol groups of pairs ORDERS opened, you can close all of them at a go by clicking on ‘Close all orders’ button.

Best of time as you purchase and make use of this easy to use utility and more pips to your trading.

NB: To get one of the best Basket trades Indicator system, try this:

FFXMV Dashboard:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23156



Cheers.