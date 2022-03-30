Spread Screener and Candle Timer for MT5

4.73

Introducing Spread Screener and Candle Time Indicator - your all-in-one solution for seamless forex trading analysis! Designed with traders like you in mind, this cutting-edge tool revolutionizes the way you monitor spreads and track server time across multiple currency pairs. Best of all, it's completely free to download!

Spread Screener empowers you to effortlessly monitor the spread of multiple currency pairs simultaneously. No more tedious switching between charts or guessing which pairs offer the best trading opportunities. With Spread Screener, you can keep a keen eye on spreads in real-time, allowing you to make informed decisions swiftly and confidently.

But that's not all. Candle Time Indicator ensures you never miss a crucial trading moment by tracking server time instead of relying on local time. Say goodbye to confusion caused by time zone differences - now you can synchronize your trades accurately with the market rhythm.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: All our premium indicators are available for only 50$, by accessing our MQL5 blog you will find all the details of our premium indicators. Click here.

To Join Finansya Indicators & EAs channel : Click Here

Key Features

  • Monitor Multiple Pairs: Keep an eye on spreads across multiple currency pairs simultaneously, saving you time and effort.
  • Track Candle Time: Stay synced with the market by tracking candle time, ensuring accurate trade execution regardless of your local time zone.
  • Customizable Display: Personalize the indicator with configurable text color and font size for optimal readability.
  • Optimized Performance: Enjoy seamless performance with optimized CPU usage, ensuring smooth operation without slowing down your system.
  • Personalized Watchlist: Create your own list of preferred pairs, allowing you to focus on the currencies that align with your trading strategy.
  • Upgrade your trading toolkit today with our free Spread Screener and Candle Time Indicator. Download now and trade with confidence!

Contact 

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya

Reviews 17
Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.24 12:43 
 

nice

Too Chee Ng
804
Too Chee Ng 2024.02.28 15:05 
 

Thank you so much for sharing.

Marcin Boreczek
38
Marcin Boreczek 2024.01.10 22:38 
 

very good indicator, good job

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Filter:
nisha
156
nisha 2024.06.29 18:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

anticancer
84
anticancer 2024.06.17 17:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.24 12:43 
 

nice

Joan Serfati
2095
Joan Serfati 2024.04.05 03:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Too Chee Ng
804
Too Chee Ng 2024.02.28 15:05 
 

Thank you so much for sharing.

Z K
38
Z K 2024.02.12 03:42 
 

wszystko się nałożyło na siebie, nic nie widać

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.01.23 13:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marcin Boreczek
38
Marcin Boreczek 2024.01.10 22:38 
 

very good indicator, good job

nageb22
21
nageb22 2023.12.24 22:32 
 

thanks alot , good jop

Stephan Kelling
55
Stephan Kelling 2023.07.21 19:48 
 

Does the job

Tambwe John Kalambay
270
Tambwe John Kalambay 2023.07.10 18:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Franck Martin
189914
Franck Martin 2023.06.02 04:31 
 

Excellent indicator, thank you. I use it to perform my signal strategy.

Kamil Maitah
140
Kamil Maitah 2023.04.10 19:42 
 

Working fine, thanks for sharing.

Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2023.03.11 07:05 
 

Thanks for sharing. really love it.

Alberthto23
174
Alberthto23 2022.10.12 18:32 
 

Gostei é bom!

Ahmed Attia
30
Ahmed Attia 2022.08.27 13:33 
 

nice

Profit4U
91
Profit4U 2022.04.25 01:10 
 

Muy bueno

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