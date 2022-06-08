Range Analyzer with alerts for MT5
- Indicators
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STE S.S.COMPANYHello,
my name is Ashraf a fintech Software Engineer.
I create amazing forex indicators and expert advisors for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5, the best trading platforms.
Use my service and let me build your trading strategies ( Indicator coding or EA coding ) by click on bellow link
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 8 June 2022
- Activations: 10
The Average Daily Range shows the average pip range of a Forex pair measured over a certain number of periods. Traders can use the ADR to visualize potential price action outside the average daily move. When ADR is above average, it means that the daily volatility is higher than usual, which implies that the currency pair may be extending beyond its norm.
Our ADR Analyzer is composed of 5 main features :
- Range ( ADR ) Screener: A multi-currencies ADR analysis.
- ADR Zone: shows the expected market range during the day the price boom outsie of the ADR zone.
- X bars Zone : Show the break of X amount of the bars, X Bars specified by the users.
- Daily High and Low Zone : Identify the Break of the previous Day High level or Low level.
- Weekly High and Low Zone : Identify the Break of the week High level or Low level.
Key Features
- Multi-currencies Screener.
- ADR Zone breakout
- All types of alerts ( pops, push-notification and more )
- Supporting all currencies.
Documentations
All Range Analyzer with alerts documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here.