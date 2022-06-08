Range Analyzer with alerts for MT5

The Average Daily Range shows the average pip range of a Forex pair measured over a certain number of periods. Traders can use the ADR to visualize potential price action outside the average daily move. When ADR is above average, it means that the daily volatility is higher than usual, which implies that the currency pair may be extending beyond its norm.

Our ADR Analyzer is composed of 5 main features  :

  • Range ( ADR ) Screener: A multi-currencies ADR analysis.
  • ADR Zone: shows the expected market range during the day the price boom outsie of the ADR zone.
  • X bars Zone : Show the break of X amount of the bars, X Bars specified by the users. 
  • Daily High and Low Zone : Identify the Break of the previous Day High level or Low level.
  • Weekly High and Low Zone :  Identify the Break of the week High level or Low level.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Range analyzer indicator is available for only 50$ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ )


Key Features

  • Multi-currencies Screener.
  • ADR Zone breakout
  • All types of alerts ( pops, push-notification and more )
  • Supporting all currencies.

Documentations

All Range Analyzer with alerts documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here.


Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, Contact me via Private Message.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya


Video Range Analyzer with alerts for MT5
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Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.78 (23)
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Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
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Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
Pr support and resistance mt5
STE S.S.COMPANY
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Introducing the "PR Support and Resistance " indicator , a powerful  FREE price action indicator   rooted in the foundational principles of support and resistance analysis within the realm of forex technical analysis. Designed to identify crucial reversal zones, this indicator utilizes the concept of swing highs and lows, pivotal points where market sentiment shifts. At its core, this indicator is engineered to recognize significant swing highs and lows, which serve as key markers of potential t
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Trend Line Map Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
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Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for   Trend Screener Indicator . It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) . It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,   the Trend Line Map Pro will not work.     LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicat
PR Support And Resistance for MT4
STE S.S.COMPANY
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Introducing the "PR Support and Resistance " indicator , a powerful  FREE price action indicator   rooted in the foundational principles of support and resistance analysis within the realm of forex technical analysis. Designed to identify crucial reversal zones, this indicator utilizes the concept of swing highs and lows, pivotal points where market sentiment shifts. At its core, this indicator is engineered to recognize significant swing highs and lows, which serve as key markers of potential t
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Spread Screener and Candle Timer for MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
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Introducing Spread Screener and Candle Time Indicator - your all-in-one solution for seamless forex trading analysis! Designed with traders like you in mind, this cutting-edge tool revolutionizes the way you monitor spreads and track server time across multiple currency pairs. Best of all, it's completely free to download! Spread Screener empowers you to effortlessly monitor the spread of multiple currency pairs simultaneously. No more tedious switching between charts or guessing which pairs off
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Boom and Crash Spike Detector Indicator for MT5
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Boom and Crash Spike Detector indicator is coded based on an advanced strategy primarily for detecting the Boom and Crash in the prices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability   Booms and Crashs in the prices .  Key Features Sends push notifications to mobile phone Pop up and sound alerts on computer or laptop Displays non repaint arrows (up arrows for Potential Boom and down arrows for Potential Crash) Working with all pairs. Recommendation Timeframe : H1 and H4 Recomme
Trend Monitor for MT4
STE S.S.COMPANY
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Introducing our latest offering in the world of trading indicators: the Moving Average Angle Histogram Indicator, now available for free download on the MQL5 market! Designed to revolutionize the way you identify trend direction, this powerful tool employs a unique histogram visualization coupled with moving average angles to provide you with unparalleled insights into market dynamics. LIMITED TIME OFFER: All our premium indicators are available for only 50$, by accessing our MQL5 blog you will
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Spread Screener and Candle Timer for MT4
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Introducing Spread Screener and Candle Time Indicator - your all-in-one solution for seamless forex trading analysis! Designed with traders like you in mind, this cutting-edge tool revolutionizes the way you monitor spreads and track server time across multiple currency pairs. Best of all, it's completely free to download! Spread Screener empowers you to effortlessly monitor the spread of multiple currency pairs simultaneously. No more tedious switching between charts or guessing which pairs off
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Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
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Support And Resistance Screener  Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ )  (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL
Trend Currency Strength
STE S.S.COMPANY
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Currency Strength Meter, gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency. We calculate based the strength of currency based on the trend of 28 pairs. LIMITED TIME OFFER : TREND CSM Indicator is available for only 50 $. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
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Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Trend Line Map Pro
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.5 (16)
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Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for Trend Screener Indicator . It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) . It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator, the Trend Line Map Pro will not work. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicators wit
Boom and Crash Spike Detector Indicator for MT4
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Boom and Crash Spike Detector indicator is coded based on an advanced strategy primarily for detecting the Boom and Crash in the prices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability Booms and Crashs in the prices . It alerts on potential Boom or crash phases. Key Features Sends push notifications to mobile phone Pop up and sound alerts on computer or laptop Displays non repaint arrows (up arrows for Potential Boom and down arrows for Potential Crash) Working with all pairs. Rec
Lot Size Calculator for MT4
STE S.S.COMPANY
Utilities
Every trader knows that he or she should never Risk more than 5% (or 7%) per trade. This is a Money Management law and an usable LotSize should be calculated each time because a trader must use a different StopLoss value  for different trading levels. This indicator will calculate an appropriate LotSize for the moment when you will put it on the chart and each time you will drag the "Stop Loss Line" in any direction. LIMITED TIME OFFER: All our premium indicators are available for only 50$, by
Range Analyzer with alerts for MT4
STE S.S.COMPANY
5 (3)
Indicators
The Range analyzer indicator shows the average pip range of a Forex pair measured over a certain number of periods. Traders can use the ADR to visualize potential price action outside the average daily move. When ADR is above average, it means that the daily volatility is higher than usual, which implies that the currency pair may be extending beyond its norm. Our ADR Analyzer is composed of 5 main features  : Range ( ADR ) Screener:   A multi-currencies ADR analysis. ADR Zone:   shows the expec
Volatility analyzer with alerts for MT4
STE S.S.COMPANY
Indicators
Volatility analyzer is a momentum indicator,  which capitalizes on the tendency for price to break out strongly after consolidating in a tight trading range. The indicator also uses a momentum oscillator to show the expected direction of the move when the squeeze fires. This histogram oscillates around the zero line, increasing momentum above the zero line indicates an opportunity to purchase long, while momentum falling below the zero line can indicate a shorting opportunity. LIMITED TIME OFFE
MT5 Trend Currency Strength Pro
STE S.S.COMPANY
Indicators
Currency strength meter gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency.We calculate based the strength of currency based on the trend of 28 pairs. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend CSM Indicator is available for only 50 $. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our p
Lot Size Calculator for MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
5 (3)
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Every trader knows that he or she should never Risk more than 5% (or 7%) per trade.This is a Money Management law and an usable LotSize should be calculated each time because a trader must use a different StopLoss value  for different trading levels. This indicator will calculate an appropriate LotSize for the moment when you will put it on the chart and each time you will drag the "Stop Loss Line" in any direction. LIMITED TIME OFFER: All our premium indicators are available for only 50$, by
Volatility analyzer with alerts for MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
Indicators
Volatility analyzer is a momentum indicator, which capitalizes on the tendency for price to break out strongly after consolidating in a tight trading range. The  indicator also uses a momentum oscillator to show the expected direction of the move when the squeeze fires. This histogram oscillates around the zero line, increasing momentum above the zero line indicates an opportunity to purchase long, while momentum falling below the zero line can indicate a shorting opportunity. LIMITED TIME OFFE
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