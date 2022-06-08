Range Analyzer with alerts for MT5

The Average Daily Range shows the average pip range of a Forex pair measured over a certain number of periods. Traders can use the ADR to visualize potential price action outside the average daily move. When ADR is above average, it means that the daily volatility is higher than usual, which implies that the currency pair may be extending beyond its norm.

Our ADR Analyzer is composed of 5 main features :

Range ( ADR ) Screener: A multi-currencies ADR analysis.

A multi-currencies ADR analysis. ADR Zone: shows the expected market range during the day the price boom outsie of the ADR zone.

shows the expected market range during the day the price boom outsie of the ADR zone. X bars Zone : Show the break of X amount of the bars, X Bars specified by the users.

: Show the break of X amount of the bars, X Bars specified by the users. Daily High and Low Zone : I dentify the Break of the previous Day High level or Low level.

dentify the Break of the previous Day High level or Low level. Weekly High and Low Zone : Identify the Break of the week High level or Low level.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Range analyzer indicator is available for only 50$ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ )





Key Features



Multi-currencies Screener.



ADR Zone breakout

All types of alerts ( pops, push-notification and more )

Supporting all currencies.





Documentations

All Range Analyzer with alerts documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here.



Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, Contact me via Private Message.





Author



SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya



