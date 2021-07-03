All Trading tools

Ali CELIK :

Dear Sir,

How can say lifetime. Activation limit is 5 in MQL5 website

Ali

Hi Mr. Ali.





Thank you for your comment sir.





Activations means in how many computer you can use indicator. We are offering 5 activations and every activations is lifetime sir.





Example :

1. You have activated an indicator in a computer X, you will use lifetime in this computer.





Hopefully that i have expxlained what does it means lifetime sir.





Please if you have any questions, feel free to contact me.





Best regards.

SAYADI Ashref.