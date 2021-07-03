All Trading tools

FinanSya Best sellers indicators!
My name is Ashref, a computer engineer and Founder of Finansya. I'm creating and coding trading systems and analytics tools for Metatrader both MT4 and MT5. Our mission is to create top professionals analytics tools for our customers.
I created this post in our blog to collect all important informations and details related to our best seller indicators !!!!
|Trend Screener Indicator
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Download MT4 Version
Download MT5 Version
|All in One Support and Resistance Indicator
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Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click.
Youtube Video
Please if you have any questions, feel free to post a comment or send me a PM.
Author
SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.