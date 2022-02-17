Boom and Crash Spike Detector Indicator for MT4

4.8

Boom and Crash Spike Detector indicator is coded based on an advanced strategy primarily for detecting the Boom and Crash in the prices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability Booms and Crashs in the prices. It alerts on potential Boom or crash phases.


    Key Features

    • Sends push notifications to mobile phone
    • Pop up and sound alerts on computer or laptop
    • Displays non repaint arrows (up arrows for Potential Boom and down arrows for Potential Crash)
    • Working with all pairs.


      Recommendation

      Timeframe : H1 and H4

      Recommend pairs  : Pairs in trending phases.


      Contact

      If you have some questions or if you need help,contact me via Private Message.


      Author

      SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.

      Reviews 5
      James Timpson
      525
      James Timpson 2024.08.16 23:18 
       

      I will give this Boom & Crash indicator the five star review that it deserves! It is very accurate in finding fast moving pairs. Also it is NOT REPAINT, which is key as so many other indicators look "perfect" but end up being worthless, even some here on this platform. I will contact the head coding genius Sayadi to see if possible to get a custom improvement but overall very happy with this indicator! Also it is an incredible value. A+ by Jim

      DanyLbc747
      1227
      DanyLbc747 2024.03.08 09:43 
       

      Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

      SkystheLimit 986
      5626
      SkystheLimit 986 2023.11.27 22:06 
       

      This is a good indicator for finding trend continuations. Sayadi`s indicators are very well programmed, stable and user-friendly. Not all developers are able to do that. Please keep on making such great tools Sayadi!

      Gold Bricks FX Gold
      Sayan Vandenhout
      Experts
      Gold Bricks FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
      Super Trend Trading View 4
      Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
      Indicators
      The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT4
