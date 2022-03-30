Spread Screener and Candle Timer for MT4

4

Introducing Spread Screener and Candle Time Indicator - your all-in-one solution for seamless forex trading analysis! Designed with traders like you in mind, this cutting-edge tool revolutionizes the way you monitor spreads and track server time across multiple currency pairs. Best of all, it's completely free to download!

Spread Screener empowers you to effortlessly monitor the spread of multiple currency pairs simultaneously. No more tedious switching between charts or guessing which pairs offer the best trading opportunities. With Spread Screener, you can keep a keen eye on spreads in real-time, allowing you to make informed decisions swiftly and confidently.

But that's not all. Candle Time Indicator ensures you never miss a crucial trading moment by tracking server time instead of relying on local time. Say goodbye to confusion caused by time zone differences - now you can synchronize your trades accurately with the market rhythm.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: All our premium indicators are available for only 50$, by accessing our MQL5 blog you will find all the details of our premium indicators. Click here.

To Join Finansya Indicators & EAs channel : Click Here


Key Features

  • Monitor Multiple Pairs: Keep an eye on spreads across multiple currency pairs simultaneously, saving you time and effort.
  • Track Candle Time: Stay synced with the market by tracking candle time, ensuring accurate trade execution regardless of your local time zone.
  • Customizable Display: Personalize the indicator with configurable text color and font size for optimal readability.
  • Optimized Performance: Enjoy seamless performance with optimized CPU usage, ensuring smooth operation without slowing down your system.
  • Personalized Watchlist: Create your own list of preferred pairs, allowing you to focus on the currencies that align with your trading strategy.
  • Upgrade your trading toolkit today with our free Spread Screener and Candle Time Indicator. Download now and trade with confidence!


Contact 

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya

Reviews 7
Cynthia Fitzhugh
55
Cynthia Fitzhugh 2023.01.22 06:44 
 

This indicator is very helpful. I can find the best pairs quickly.

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 09:45 
 

Good indicator

fidelix_22
14
fidelix_22 2023.09.21 18:06 
 

Muito bom Spread Screener and Candle Timer for MT4 bem prático .

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fidelix_22
14
fidelix_22 2023.09.21 18:06 
 

Muito bom Spread Screener and Candle Timer for MT4 bem prático .

GForce
97
GForce 2023.05.18 00:34 
 

This tool is an excellent invention, too bad it doesn't work on my side on MT4

Cynthia Fitzhugh
55
Cynthia Fitzhugh 2023.01.22 06:44 
 

This indicator is very helpful. I can find the best pairs quickly.

Ko-saku Takagita
448
Ko-saku Takagita 2022.11.13 02:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dominic Fernandez
175
Dominic Fernandez 2022.10.23 02:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

imWald
694
imWald 2022.09.26 10:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 09:45 
 

Good indicator

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