Range Analyzer with alerts for MT4

5

The Range analyzer indicator shows the average pip range of a Forex pair measured over a certain number of periods. Traders can use the ADR to visualize potential price action outside the average daily move. When ADR is above average, it means that the daily volatility is higher than usual, which implies that the currency pair may be extending beyond its norm.

Our ADR Analyzer is composed of 5 main features  :

  • Range ( ADR ) Screener: A multi-currencies ADR analysis.
  • ADR Zone: shows the expected market range during the day the price boom outsie of the ADR zone.
  • X bars Zone : Show the break of X amount of the bars, X Bars specified by the users. 
  • Daily High and Low Zone : Identify the Break of the previous Day High level or Low level.
  • Weekly High and Low Zone :  Identify the Break of the week High level or Low level.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Range analyzer indicator is available for only 50$ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ )


Key Features

  • Multi-currencies Screener.
  • ADR Zone breakout
  • All types of alerts ( pops, push-notification and more )
  • Supporting all currencies.

Documentations

All Range Analyzer with alerts documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here.


Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, Contact me via Private Message.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya
Video Range Analyzer with alerts for MT4
Reviews 3
elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.04.01 13:41 
 

Looks good and excellent support from Author, 5 stars!

lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2022.09.06 17:41 
 

A quality and very informative dashboard

wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2022.06.13 17:21 
 

this is a must have indicator if you want to consistently win trades this indicator gives you an idea where the market pair is heading based on the ATR value you cant predict the direction of the trade the most powerful indicator i have seen simple to understand The ADR zone ready to catch more more pips when the ADR of a pair is around 100 its either heading up or down thank you sir you are a blessing to my trading with this software

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elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.04.01 13:41 
 

Looks good and excellent support from Author, 5 stars!

lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2022.09.06 17:41 
 

A quality and very informative dashboard

wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2022.06.13 17:21 
 

this is a must have indicator if you want to consistently win trades this indicator gives you an idea where the market pair is heading based on the ATR value you cant predict the direction of the trade the most powerful indicator i have seen simple to understand The ADR zone ready to catch more more pips when the ADR of a pair is around 100 its either heading up or down thank you sir you are a blessing to my trading with this software

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