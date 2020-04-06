Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for Trend Screener Indicator. It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) .

It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator. If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator, the Trend Line Map Pro will not work.





LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ )



By accessing to our MQL5 Blog, you can find all our premium indicators with analysis examples : Click Here





1. Advantages You Get Easy

Display Buy and Sell signals based on Currencies and Time Frames.

Evaluate how many pips the price increased or decreased since the arrows appeared in the chart. ( Trend Screener Indicators Arrows )

Display the timing of signals.

Getting a multi-timeframe and multi-currencies Alerts to buy and sell alerts.





2. How to use Trend Line Map

All Trend Line Map documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here.





If you have some questions or if you need help, Contact me via Private Message.

3. Tips to improve indicator calculation performance

1. Ensure that you download the data of the pairs that you will analyze.

2. Set the Update Frequency to 60 seconds. ( Default 20 seconds )

3. The maximum number of pairs to monitor should be more than 12 pairs to have a maximum performance of the trend performance calculation.

4. Attach indicator to H1 timeframe.





4. Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, Contact me via Private Message.