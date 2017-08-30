One Click Trades Panel Basic

OneClick Trades Panel Basic is a utility software created to open and also manage the open orders by closing each trades accordingly right from your charts.

This version has few buttons and they are to open Buy and Sell trades, and also buttons to close Buy, Sell and all orders (both Buy and Sell) simultaneously.

This is a basic version with minimal features.





Features

Buy - button used to open a Buy trades.

- button used to open a Buy trades. Sell - button used to open Sell trades.

- button used to open Sell trades. Close Buy - button used to close Buy trades.

- button used to close Buy trades. Close Sell - button used to close Sell trades.

- button used to close Sell trades. Close All - button to close all opened orders at once without having to close each order one by one.





Usage

This software responds instantly when any of the buttons is clicked if used with good Internet connection. If any button is clicked and it didn't open any trade, hold on and check your Internet connection. Don't click more than once until you are sure that the one command you gave to open or close trade actually failed due to poor Internet connection to avoid opening several unwanted trades!

If the Internet connection is good but it didn't open on time, then it is due to the state of the server. Don't try to click on it again because there is every possibility that the order you made has been accepted by the server but yet to be executed. Following these simple instructions will save you from opening several unwanted orders.

On the other hand, if you click and it didn't respond, check if you have ticked 'Allow live trading' in the EA properties or 'AutoTrading' button on the main panel.