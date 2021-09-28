Flat finder MT4
- Indicators
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Yuriy LyachshenkoI am interested in forex trading, developing strategies based on different mathematical models, programming.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator detects a flat and paints the found area with a colored rectangle.
The main idea of this indicator is to detect a flat as the price fills a certain area on the chart.
Input parameters:
Color rectangle - color of the rectangle to be shaded.
Bars in rectangle - minimum allowed number of bars in a rectangle.
Density in % - density of the flat, set as a percentage of the rectangle area.
The main idea of this indicator is to detect a flat as the price fills a certain area on the chart.
Input parameters:
Color rectangle - color of the rectangle to be shaded.
Bars in rectangle - minimum allowed number of bars in a rectangle.
Density in % - density of the flat, set as a percentage of the rectangle area.