PR Support And Resistance for MT4

4.49

Introducing the "PR Support and Resistance " indicator, a powerful  FREE price action indicator rooted in the foundational principles of support and resistance analysis within the realm of forex technical analysis. Designed to identify crucial reversal zones, this indicator utilizes the concept of swing highs and lows, pivotal points where market sentiment shifts.

At its core, this indicator is engineered to recognize significant swing highs and lows, which serve as key markers of potential trend reversals or price slowdowns. By pinpointing these critical junctures, traders gain invaluable insights into areas where market dynamics may undergo substantial changes.

The algorithm powering this indicator is crafted with precision, meticulously analyzing price action to identify swing highs and lows accurately. This intricate process enables traders to anticipate potential shifts in market sentiment with heightened accuracy, enhancing decision-making capabilities.

Through its intuitive visual interface, the indicator provides traders with a clear depiction of these reversal zones, facilitating informed decision-making. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, this tool's user-friendly design ensures accessibility for traders across all skill levels.

In essence, the "Swing High/Low Reversal Zones" indicator equips traders with a comprehensive solution for analyzing support and resistance levels, offering invaluable insights into market dynamics and potential turning points.


Key Features

One of the fundamental principles in technical analysis revolves around the concept of support and resistance levels. These levels act as crucial markers where shifts in market sentiment often occur. Here's how our support and resistance indicator can enhance your trading experience:

  1. Dynamic Role Reversal: When a resistance or support level is breached, its role typically reverses. If the price surpasses a resistance level, it often transforms into a support level. Conversely, if the price falls below a support level, it can become a resistance level. This dynamic interplay between support and resistance adds depth to market analysis, aiding traders in anticipating potential trend reversals.

  2. Horizontal Levels: Our indicator primarily focuses on horizontal support and resistance levels, which are identified by straightforward horizontal lines on the chart. These lines provide clear visual cues, making it easy for traders to identify key price levels.

  3. Visual Representation: Support levels are represented by red lines on the chart, indicating potential areas where buying pressure may emerge, halting downward price movements. On the other hand, resistance levels are depicted by green lines, signifying zones where selling pressure might intensify, impeding upward price movements.

  4. Identification of Price Halting Zones: By pinpointing support and resistance levels, traders gain insights into areas where the prevailing trend in price is likely to pause or potentially change direction. These levels can serve as strategic entry or exit points, enhancing trading precision and risk management.

  5. Adaptability to Time Frames: The significance of support and resistance levels can vary based on the trader's time frame. Whether you're a short-term scalper or a long-term investor, our indicator accommodates different trading styles by offering customizable time frames for analysis.


Documentations (  Instructions )

All the PR Support and Resistance indicator,  documentations ( Instructions ) are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here.


Advantage of PR Support and Resistance

1. **Universal Compatibility:** No matter what you're trading – be it forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, or commodities – PR Support and Resistance seamlessly integrates with all pairs. Its versatile design ensures that traders can harness its power across diverse markets without limitations.

2. **Flexible Timeframes:** While optimized for the H1 and H4 timeframes, PR Support and Resistance remains effective across all timeframes. Whether you're a short-term scalper or a long-term investor, this indicator adapts to your preferred trading style, providing valuable insights at any interval.

3. **Alert Generation:** Stay informed and never miss a critical market event with PR Support and Resistance's alert generator feature. Receive timely notifications via pop-up alerts, push notifications, or other customizable alert mechanisms. With this capability, you can react swiftly to emerging opportunities or changing market conditions.

4. **Completely Free:** In an industry where access to quality tools often comes at a premium, PR Support and Resistance breaks the mold by offering its full suite of features at absolutely no cost. Experience the benefits of this powerful indicator without any financial barriers, empowering you to elevate your trading strategy without breaking the bank.

In summary, PR Support and Resistance excels in providing universal compatibility across all trading instruments, flexibility across various timeframes, real-time alert generation, and free access – making it an indispensable tool for traders looking to navigate the markets with confidence and precision.


Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help,contact me via Private Message.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.

Reviews
malik2378
14
malik2378 2025.11.25 14:08 
 

Available for MT5???

Olajide Philip
21
Olajide Philip 2025.11.19 00:44 
 

Good, this is what I have been looking for

Chris Jacobs
236
Chris Jacobs 2025.03.18 07:37 
 

This indicator is very very accurate Thank you

[Deleted] 2024.11.11 17:16 
 

Reply to review