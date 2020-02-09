Trend Currency Strength

5

Currency Strength Meter, gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency. We calculate based the strength of currency based on the trend of 28 pairs.


1. Documentation

2. Contact

3. Author

SAYADI ACHREF ,fintech software engineer and Founder of Finansya.

Reviews 2
wuzzy66
1008
wuzzy66 2022.06.13 17:13 
 

ANOTHER BRILLIANT PRODUCT TRADING INVOLVES KNOWING THE STRONG AGAINST THE WEAK PAIR WHICH THIS INDICATOR WILL REVEAL USING THIS WOULD BOOST YOUR TRADE CANT TRADE WITHOUT KNOWING WH IS THE BULL AND CAT

danmar
2250
danmar 2022.06.03 08:28 
 

HI I bought this indicator and i ask Sir SAYADI about speed (my problem was in fact to download history and the response of the vendor was very quick) and the indicator do what i was hoping For me , as i am in scalping, i modify the period and calc and i have an accurate view of all currencies like i need Also the possibility to have a dashboard more (or less) big on screen is very important I check the result with other currency strength and it is ok quickly i see what i need Good JOB, thanks Daniel

2023 11 07 a big Thanks to Mr Sayadi & teams which make an update with one of my asking. it is a great help for me and give me a better benefit of this tool which become more accurate for me. Warmly

Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Trend Line Map Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.09 (11)
Indicators
Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for   Trend Screener Indicator . It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) . It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,   the Trend Line Map Pro will not work.     LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicat
PR Support And Resistance for MT4
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.49 (83)
Indicators
Introducing the "PR Support and Resistance " indicator , a powerful  FREE price action indicator   rooted in the foundational principles of support and resistance analysis within the realm of forex technical analysis. Designed to identify crucial reversal zones, this indicator utilizes the concept of swing highs and lows, pivotal points where market sentiment shifts. At its core, this indicator is engineered to recognize significant swing highs and lows, which serve as key markers of potential t
FREE
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener  Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ )  (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL
Range Analyzer with alerts for MT4
STE S.S.COMPANY
5 (3)
Indicators
The Range analyzer indicator shows the average pip range of a Forex pair measured over a certain number of periods. Traders can use the ADR to visualize potential price action outside the average daily move. When ADR is above average, it means that the daily volatility is higher than usual, which implies that the currency pair may be extending beyond its norm. Our ADR Analyzer is composed of 5 main features  : Range ( ADR ) Screener:   A multi-currencies ADR analysis. ADR Zone:   shows the expec
Trend Line Map Pro
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.5 (16)
Indicators
Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for Trend Screener Indicator . It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) . It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator, the Trend Line Map Pro will not work. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicators wit
Lot Size Calculator for MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
5 (3)
Utilities
Every trader knows that he or she should never Risk more than 5% (or 7%) per trade.This is a Money Management law and an usable LotSize should be calculated each time because a trader must use a different StopLoss value  for different trading levels. This indicator will calculate an appropriate LotSize for the moment when you will put it on the chart and each time you will drag the "Stop Loss Line" in any direction. LIMITED TIME OFFER: All our premium indicators are available for only 50$, by
Boom and Crash Spike Detector Indicator for MT4
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Boom and Crash Spike Detector indicator is coded based on an advanced strategy primarily for detecting the Boom and Crash in the prices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability Booms and Crashs in the prices . It alerts on potential Boom or crash phases. Key Features Sends push notifications to mobile phone Pop up and sound alerts on computer or laptop Displays non repaint arrows (up arrows for Potential Boom and down arrows for Potential Crash) Working with all pairs. Rec
Lot Size Calculator for MT4
STE S.S.COMPANY
Utilities
Every trader knows that he or she should never Risk more than 5% (or 7%) per trade. This is a Money Management law and an usable LotSize should be calculated each time because a trader must use a different StopLoss value  for different trading levels. This indicator will calculate an appropriate LotSize for the moment when you will put it on the chart and each time you will drag the "Stop Loss Line" in any direction. LIMITED TIME OFFER: All our premium indicators are available for only 50$, by
Volatility analyzer with alerts for MT4
STE S.S.COMPANY
Indicators
Volatility analyzer is a momentum indicator,  which capitalizes on the tendency for price to break out strongly after consolidating in a tight trading range. The indicator also uses a momentum oscillator to show the expected direction of the move when the squeeze fires. This histogram oscillates around the zero line, increasing momentum above the zero line indicates an opportunity to purchase long, while momentum falling below the zero line can indicate a shorting opportunity. LIMITED TIME OFFE
MT5 Trend Currency Strength Pro
STE S.S.COMPANY
Indicators
Currency strength meter gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency.We calculate based the strength of currency based on the trend of 28 pairs. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend CSM Indicator is available for only 50 $. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our p
Boom and Crash Spike Detector Indicator for MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
5 (1)
Indicators
Boom and Crash Spike Detector indicator is coded based on an advanced strategy primarily for detecting the Boom and Crash in the prices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability   Booms and Crashs in the prices .  Key Features Sends push notifications to mobile phone Pop up and sound alerts on computer or laptop Displays non repaint arrows (up arrows for Potential Boom and down arrows for Potential Crash) Working with all pairs. Recommendation Timeframe : H1 and H4 Recomme
Range Analyzer with alerts for MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
Indicators
The Average Daily Range shows the average pip range of a Forex pair measured over a certain number of periods. Traders can use the ADR to visualize potential price action outside the average daily move. When ADR is above average, it means that the daily volatility is higher than usual, which implies that the currency pair may be extending beyond its norm. Our ADR Analyzer is composed of 5 main features  : Range ( ADR ) Screener:   A multi-currencies ADR analysis. ADR Zone:   shows the expected m
Volatility analyzer with alerts for MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
Indicators
Volatility analyzer is a momentum indicator, which capitalizes on the tendency for price to break out strongly after consolidating in a tight trading range. The  indicator also uses a momentum oscillator to show the expected direction of the move when the squeeze fires. This histogram oscillates around the zero line, increasing momentum above the zero line indicates an opportunity to purchase long, while momentum falling below the zero line can indicate a shorting opportunity. LIMITED TIME OFFE
