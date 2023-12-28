PUA MultiType Pivot MT4

The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is built on the daily chart of the previous day.

The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is one of the most popular tools in technical analysis, used by traders to identify potential reversal points in financial markets. This indicator constructs three types of Pivot points: Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla, each offering its unique approach to market analysis. The advantages of this indicator include:

Simplicity and Clarity

  • PUA MultiType Pivot provides clearly defined support and resistance levels, making them easy to understand and apply even for beginner traders.

Versatility

  • These levels can be used over various time frames (from intraday to long-term) and across a wide range of markets, including stocks, forex, futures, and cryptocurrencies.

Predictive Capability

  • PUA MultiType Pivot helps to predict potential support and resistance levels before the start of the trading session, providing traders with advanced information.

Functionality in Various Market Conditions

  • These levels are effective in both trending and sideways markets, offering opportunities for trading in diverse market scenarios.

Identification of Entry and Exit Points

  • PUA MultiType Pivot levels can be used to identify optimal entry and exit points, helping traders maximize profits and minimize losses.

Improved Risk Management

  • Identifying clear support and resistance levels allows traders to set more accurate stop-losses and take-profits.

Combination with Other Tools

  • PUA MultiType Pivot can be used in conjunction with other indicators and technical analysis methods, enhancing the overall effectiveness of a trading strategy.

Trend Confirmation

  • These levels can serve as additional confirmation of trends and reversals, especially when they coincide with other technical analysis signals.

Adaptability to Market Volatility

  • PUA MultiType Pivot automatically adapts to changes in market volatility, as they are calculated based on the latest price data.

Value for Intraday Trading

  • For intraday traders, these levels provide key zones around which to focus daily trading


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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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An indicator for visualizing time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European, and American. The indicator features functionality for setting the start and end times of each trading session, as well as an adjustable timezone of the trading server. The main advantages of the indicator include the ability to operate with minimal CPU load and memory usage. Moreover, it offers the option to specify the number of displayed historical days, providing the user with flexible market dynamics analysis
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An indicator for visualizing time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European, and American. The indicator features functionality for setting the start and end times of each trading session, as well as an adjustable timezone of the trading server. The main advantages of the indicator include the ability to operate with minimal CPU load and memory usage. Moreover, it offers the option to specify the number of displayed historical days, providing the user with flexible market dynamics analysis
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An extended version of the indicator for visualizing the time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European and American. The main advantage of this indicator is the automatic construction of a price profile for a trading session. The indicator has the functionality to set the start and end time of each trading session, as well as automatically determine the time zone of the trading server. The indicators include the ability to work with minimal CPU usage and save RAM. In addition, the option
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An extended version of the indicator for visualizing the time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European and American. The main advantage of this indicator is the automatic construction of a price profile for a trading session. The indicator has the functionality to set the start and end time of each trading session, as well as automatically determine the time zone of the trading server. The indicators include the ability to work with minimal CPU usage and save RAM. In addition, the option
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The Price Spectrum indicator reveals opportunities for detailed market analysis. Advantages: Market Volume Profile Creation : The indicator assists in analyzing the dynamics of trading volumes in the market. This allows traders to identify crucial support and resistance levels, as well as determine market structure. Filtering Insignificant Volumes : Using the indicator helps filter out insignificant volumes, enabling traders to focus on more significant market movements. Flexible Configuration S
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The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is built on the daily chart of the previous day. The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is one of the most popular tools in technical analysis, used by traders to identify potential reversal points in financial markets. This indicator constructs three types of Pivot points: Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla, each offering its unique approach to market analysis. The advantages of this indicator include: Simplicity and Clarity PUA MultiType Pivot provides clearly defi
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