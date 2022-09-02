Harmonic Pattern Dashboard

4.2

harmonic patterns  

Harmonic patterns can be used to spot new trading opportunities and pricing trends – but only if you know exactly what you are looking for.

Harmonic patterns are formed by combining geometric shapes and Fibonacci levels. As a result, Fibonacci levels are the key concept of these patterns. Identifying harmonic patterns requires more practice than other market classical patterns. But by learning these patterns, you can recognize the future trend of the price chart.

These patterns often appear as M and W figures, or a combination of both. By calculating Fibonacci ratios between important points in the pattern, you can estimate price growth or decline.


Full Chart Scanner

Recognition of harmonic patterns requires high calculations and accuracy. For this reason, it is relatively difficult for a trader. This indicator automatically does this for you, Select the symbols and timeframes, then press the “RUN” button, that's all.

This indicator scans the chart to find the following patterns:

  •  The Batpattern       
  •  The Gartley pattern
  •  The Butterfly pattern
  •  The Crab pattern
  •  The Deep Crab pattern
  •  The Shark pattern
  •  The ALT Batpattern

Why are harmonic patterns so popular in forex trading?

Forex traders love harmonic patterns, as they are particularly well suited to the real-time dynamics of the foreign exchange markets. When they are correctly used, they can warn a trader when underlying conditions are likely to result in a price drop, based on historical data.


Which time frame and symbols can the indicator be used?

You will be able to use this indicator in all time frames and all symbols.

The indicator can be used in Forex market, Stock, Crypto and Commodities market.

 

Indicator features

·           Do not repaint.

·           High Win Rate 

·           With a golden dashboard. Select your favorite symbols and timeframes with just a few clicks.

·           Special user interface, easy to use.

·           Full simultaneous scan of up to 1600 symbol-timeframes.

·           High speed compared to similar products on the market (using optimal search algorithms)

·           Drawing ordering guide lines.

·           Send alerts and notifications if pattern is detected.

·           Ability to customize the user interface

 

 

 

 

 





Reviews 6
Tuanyer De Los Santos
1478
Tuanyer De Los Santos 2023.05.18 17:08 
 

The Scanner is very good and fast. I tested and Im using other tecnical indicator and analisys as a second confirmation and is realy good. I like beacuse i can see all timeframe as per selection. Now , I bougth 123 patter scanner, wait for my comment, but for sure will be good. Your are doing a great job and put all easy for the traders.

NITINAN SHOTNITICHAIYASAN
99
NITINAN SHOTNITICHAIYASAN 2022.12.13 16:44 
 

It's the best Harmonic Pattern, it's an accurate reversal point, thank you.

lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2022.10.07 08:26 
 

Good indicator, it fulfills its function and does not load the system. Good price too.

Recommended products
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
New York AM Session Profile MT4
Ravi Gurung
Indicators
New York AM Session Profile NY AM Session Profiling Framework | Non-Repainting | Real-Time | FX & Index Presets | MT5 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771380 MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180798 Indicator Overview The New York AM Session Profile framework is a   professional market-structure visualization tool   designed for traders who study liquidity, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery. Instead
Visual Volatility Clustering mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Visual Volatility Clustering indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configured fo
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
UPD1 Volume Pixel
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator finds the low, high, extreme volume based on the specified coefficients and paints them in the specified colors. This replaces the standard volume drawing function in the metatrader terminal. Bars can also be painted in the color of the volume. On bars with extreme volume, the maximum horizontal volume (cluster/POC) is determined. Depending on its location (pushing, neutral, stopping), the cluster also has its own color. If the cluster is in the shadow, and the bar has an extreme
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (153)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT4 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Indicators
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Indicators
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features: Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time. Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume levels. Smart Vo
Vwap high of the day and low of the day MT4
Frank Jose Olivo Flores
Indicators
Draws high of the day and low of the day anchored VWAPs for multiple days.                   DaysBack = Today only, today + 1 day back, today + 2 days back...               Today recalculates live                             Historical days are computed ONCE and frozen (static).                Colors tab shows exactly 2 entries:                                  High of the day VWAP color  (default: Green)                                   Low of the day VWAP color  (default: Red)               
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Candle Breakout Oscillator MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Explanation of the Code's Benefits (Without mentioning the code itself) 1. Detailed Market Condition Differentiation (3 Dimensions) Unlike most tools that only indicate "Up" or "Down," this tool specifically isolates "Sideways" momentum. This allows traders to clearly see: When buying pressure wins (Bullish). When selling pressure wins (Bearish). Most importantly: When the market lacks direction or is resting (Sideways), significantly reducing errors during non-trending periods. 2. Strength Meas
Sweet Waffle
Christophe Godart
Indicators
The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
SX Supply Demand Zones MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Supply Demand Zones accurately identifies and draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones using a sophisticated algorithm. Unlike traditional indicators that clutter your chart, this indicator is designed with a focus on performance and a clean user experience. New Unique Feature: Interactive Legend System What truly sets this indicator apart from everything else is the Interactive Control Legend. You have a professional dashboard directly on your chart that allows you to: Show/Hide: Ins
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Hanging Man pattern mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Hanging Man pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Hanging Man pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bearish Hanging Man patterns on chart: Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Hanging Man pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! This is original product which is offered only
Elliott WAVE Manual Marking Tool
Andrei Chian
Indicators
Most of those who trade in Forex are aware of the Elliott Wave Analysis System. So what is this wave analysis: This is the study and analysis of price, and not its derivatives (various indicators); The ability to determine price targets using Fibonacci tools (Elliott waves are closely related to Fibonacci numbers). You can get a clear picture of the market at all time scales; With EWA, it is possible to build a trading system with a clear description of the inputs and outputs. For simplicity, t
ICT Killzones and Pivots Pro for MT4
Osama Echchakery
Indicators
ICT Killzones & Pivots Pro is a powerful trading indicator designed to visualize the most important intraday sessions and liquidity zones used by professional traders. It automatically highlights key trading periods such as Asia, London, and New York sessions, allowing traders to clearly see when market activity and volatility are at their highest. Pricing Launch Price : $33 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $10 after every 10 purchases. Final Price : $69 The indicator draw
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is QuallifiedEngulfing By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT5 version of this product is downloadable now : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126366 Introducing ProEngulfing – You
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Reversal Pattern Pro
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Indicators
Reversal Patterns Pro Reversal Patterns Pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the reversal patterns.  - Finds and marks the most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time. - Supports all time frames (Best for Scalping) - Doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. Input parameters : - Support & Resistance Mode ( true or false ) for enabling advanced filtering - Donchian Period - RSI Period - RSI Oversold Level - RSI Overbought Level - Al
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
Advanced Divergence Scanner
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Unlocking Trading Insights Dive into the heart of market dynamics with Advance Divergence Scanner designed for traders seeking a competitive edge. The Divergence Indicator is your key to identifying crucial divergences across various charts, empowering you to make informed decisions in the dynamic world of financial markets. The Divergence A Divergence signals a potential reversal point because directi
MACD Divergence Full
Mihails Babuskins
5 (2)
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Divergence detection indicator with a special algorithm. Using divergences is very common in trading strategies. But finding opportunities for trading with the eyes is very difficult and sometimes we lose those opportunities. The indicator finds all the regular and hidden divergences. (RD & HD) It uses an advanced method to specify divergence. This indicator is very functional and can greatly improve the outcome of your trading. Thi
Triangle Pattern Indicator MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Triangle Pattern Sometimes the price cannot make higher highs or lower lows and it moves in a converging price range and waves are shorter than before until the movement creates a geometric shape of a symmetrical triangle, which indicates It is maybe the end of the trend. The triangle pattern is a well-known in forex and the trading plan and strategy of many traders is based on it. The Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usu
Elliot Impulse Waves Scanner 5W
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. 5W Pattern  introduction The 5W pattern occurs when the price forms an alternating 5-wave cycle with its volatility. In fact, the 5W  pattern is a price series of alternating HH or LL (higher high or lower low), which is the main characteristic of a trend. The pattern of 5W should have the characteristic of non-overlapping waves, also the points of the pattern are usually formed in Fibonacci levels. The completed pattern of 5W actua
Wolfe Wave Pattern Scanner
Mihails Babuskins
5 (1)
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction Introducing the Wolfe Pattern Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on the elusive Wolfe Pattern in financial markets. This innovative indicator uses advanced algorithms to scan for the Wolfe Pattern in all symbols and time frames, providing traders with a unique edge in the market. How to trade with the Wolfe Pattern The Wolf Pattern is a rare and lucrative trading opportunity that
Calculator of Lot Size
Mihails Babuskins
4.52 (23)
Indicators
Calculation of Lot Size for many traders is a big challenge. A case that is very important in money management. What many traders ignore. Choosing an appropriate Lot Size in trades can improve results and it will ultimately lead to success. This indicator calculates the authorized Lot Size for your trades. The indicator uses the following values to get the appropriate Lot Size for positioning: The distance of Stop Loss. The Pip Value. The amount of Risk Allowed For Each Trade. The amoun
FREE
Advance 123 Pattern Scanner
Mihails Babuskins
4 (12)
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. How To Test You can test the indicator by free version, to get the free version please contact me   (  the free version scans charts in W1 and MN1 time-frames )  it's free. 123 Pattern Breakout Trend is your friend, trade along the trend, but how do we identify trends? Sometimes the simplest methods have the best results. Pattern 123 is based on the breakout important price levels, when the price is trying to break the previous h
One Click Trade Assistant
Mihails Babuskins
Utilities
See my other products here. One Click Order This product helps you to send your order as quickly and easily as possible. Send your order as fast as possible: Just set your position parameter values(Price, TP, SL, Ex Date) with just a few simple mouse drags. On the other hand, the calculation of the losses and profits value before ordering is always a big challenge for traders; This expert is very useful in taking a position and calculating the amount of the stop loss/the take profit(in the curr
FREE
MACD Signals Dashboard
Mihails Babuskins
4 (4)
Indicators
Download directly the indicator file here. (if you can't open on MT4) MACD Indicator is one of the most popular momentum indicators among users. Searching and detecting MACD signals by the eye may not be easy. Scan Full Charts Dashboard Indicator with simple user interface and search customization panel saves time and scans all charts for MACD signals search and notifies the user with high accuracy. After finding the signal, the user was aware of the result by alerts and notifications. This ind
FREE
Candle Time indicator
Mihails Babuskins
5 (2)
Indicators
Sometimes a trader needs to know when a candle will close and a new one appears to make the right decisions, this indicator calculates and displays the remaining of current candle time . It is simple to use, just drag it on the chart. Please use and express your opinion, expressing your opinions will promote the products. To see other free products, please  visit  my page.  
FREE
RSI Signals Scanner
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Indicators
RSI Signal Scanner The primary trend of the stock or asset is an important tool in making sure the indicator's readings are properly understood. For example, some of the technical analysts, have promoted the idea that an oversold reading on the RSI in an uptrend is likely much higher than 30%, and an overbought reading on the RSI during a downtrend is much lower than the 70% level. This indicator notifies you of RSI important levels breakouts (30% and 70%) by searching among the symbols and chec
FREE
Trailing Stop Parabolic SAR
Mihails Babuskins
Utilities
This utility manage your position risk by trailing stop with "Parabolic SAR" indicator value. Indicator Parameters SAR step(Parabolic SAR step value) SAR maximum(Parabolic SAR maximum value) Timeframes(Choose timeframes). Stop Place(put SL in current(open) candle or last close candle). Is the spread considered?(Set SL with considering to Spread or not, the choice is with you). Working with this utility is very simple, Just drag it onto the chart. There is no problem with multi-part trades. It is
FREE
RSI Divergence Full
Mihails Babuskins
4.61 (28)
Indicators
RSI Divergence Full   +10 other divergence indicators Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Download the MT5 version here. Also you can download the >>>  Hybrid Trading EA  <<< that is designed and implemented based on RSI Divergence Indicator. RSI is a pretty useful indicator in itself but it's even more effective when you trade divergence patterns with that. Because the divergence signal of the RSI indicator is one of the most powerful signals among the indicators. Di
Ichimoku Signal Scanner
Mihails Babuskins
4 (1)
Indicators
Ichimoku Signals Dashboard To test the indicator please download demo version  here. Find Ichimoku signals as easy as you can. Ichimoku is one of the most powerful trends recognition indicators. And it has valid signals for the trades. This indicator scans several symbols and time-frames by the Ichimoku to find all the signals that you want and show in a dashboard. It's easy to use, just drag it onto the chart. It's better to add  Ichimoku indicator  to chart before adding this indicator. Ichimo
Waves Follower
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. This indicator gives a signal when the probability of starting a trend is high. To calculate entry points, it uses a combination of some indicators like "Moving Average", "ADX", RSI with support and resistance points. This indicator is a trend follower and it doesn't determine that TP because it is not necessary, it uses the stop-loss trailing system (Of course, the indicator determines the SL, but you have to move it yourself becau
Currency Strength Gauge
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Currency Strength Gauge incicator The currency strength gauge is an indicator to measure of the strength or weakness of currencies in the Forex market. Comparing the strength of currencies in a graphic representation will lead to a good overview of the market and its future trends. You will see in a graphic chart both the strength of the currencies and their correlation, and this will help you in your decisions to get better trades.   -To easy detection of over Overbought and Oversold points,
Quasimodo Pattern QM MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.18 (33)
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. ADVANCE PRICE ACTION TRADING CONCEPT. To test the indicator, you can download the demo version on my product list. it’s free (only shows patterns that have occurred in the past of the market). Quasimodo is  a reversal trading pattern  that appears at the end of an uptrend. As a price formation, the Quasimodo pattern is depicted by three peaks and two valleys, where: First, the middle peak is the highest, while the outside two peaks
Volume Profile FR supply and demand
Mihails Babuskins
5 (2)
Indicators
Contact me after payment  to send you the  User-Manual PDF  File. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along with   Price Action   and  
Hybrid Trading RSI Divergence MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.67 (12)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Monitoring the EA in real time: Signal 1 Full Automated trading robot, for the first time on the market, an Expert Advisor is designed based on divergence. Using divergences is one of the most common and practical trading methods. Because we see a divergence in most places where there is potential for price return. Diagnosis and trading based on them has a higher efficiency than many methods based on static indicators. You can downl
Harmonic Patterns Scanner MT4
Mihails Babuskins
5 (1)
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Harmonic Trading The secret is the Fibonacci. It has been proven in the markets that price always reacts to Fibonacci levels. Fibonacci levels are one of the most important indicators of price changes. Sometimes the sequence of reactions to these levels in the chart make geometric shapes, which are called harmonic patterns. The price creates harmonic patterns with its fluctuation and reaction to Fibonacci levels. Harmonic patterns c
Double Top Double Bottom Pattern Scanner
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Double Top/Bottom Pattern Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the underlying investment moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). Double top and bottom analysis are used in technical analysis to explain movements in a security or other investment, and can be used as part of a trading strategy to exploit recurring patterns. Searching for this pattern among the cha
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Dynamic Moving Average DMA
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction The moving average indicator is the most well-known and one of the most popular indicators among traders. It is very simple to work with, but a basic question has always become a big challenge among traders: What is the most optimal setting of the moving average for each chart-time frame? The answer to this question is very difficult, you have to try different settings of the moving average indicator for different chart
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals link on my profile. Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big challenge for
Volume Profile Fixed Range MT5
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along
Filter:
Ahmed Alhasnawi
181
Ahmed Alhasnawi 2024.02.20 11:27 
 

I bought the indicator more than a year ago and I did not benefit from it even a single trade... The signals are late, the seller is uncooperative, I do not recommend buying it

Tuanyer De Los Santos
1478
Tuanyer De Los Santos 2023.05.18 17:08 
 

The Scanner is very good and fast. I tested and Im using other tecnical indicator and analisys as a second confirmation and is realy good. I like beacuse i can see all timeframe as per selection. Now , I bougth 123 patter scanner, wait for my comment, but for sure will be good. Your are doing a great job and put all easy for the traders.

Marcel Mihalik
378
Marcel Mihalik 2022.12.28 21:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mihails Babuskins
78589
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2022.12.28 22:29
Hi Marcel,
I'm developing the new version which will be available for a week(or two).
In the new version, all features will be upgraded.
NITINAN SHOTNITICHAIYASAN
99
NITINAN SHOTNITICHAIYASAN 2022.12.13 16:44 
 

It's the best Harmonic Pattern, it's an accurate reversal point, thank you.

Mihails Babuskins
78589
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2022.12.13 17:50
Thank you. 🌺🙏☘️
lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2022.10.07 08:26 
 

Good indicator, it fulfills its function and does not load the system. Good price too.

Mihails Babuskins
78589
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2022.10.07 12:36
Thank you. 🌺🙏☘️
E8035vba
104
E8035vba 2022.09.24 17:03 
 

I bought The harmonic Scanner worth the price, is so powerful for beginners and even the advanced trader, once the pattern is detected the is no repainting and no lagging, I managed to build the small account to 100 dollars with less effort, much appreciated Mihails Babuskins

Mihails Babuskins
78589
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2022.10.05 22:09
Thank you.
Reply to review